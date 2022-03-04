Our recent cold spell has done both good and bad for my cats’ hair coat. I have 4 long-haired cats and their coats have never been as thick as it is right now. Mind you they are primarily indoor cats but they do have access to a safe cat enclosure (cdpets.com) and we turn the heat down both at night and while we are away at work during the day. Even better than a groundhog seeing his shadow I think we can just look at our pets’ coats to predict there will be more winter ahead!
The downside is that even a young, vain cat will have trouble keeping all that fur neat and orderly without some assistance. And more fur means more shedding and a higher risk of hairballs. So for all those reasons I had to up my grooming sessions. Fortunately, two of the four cats love to be combed, and the other two will at least tolerate short sessions. One of the things I learned from this is how important it is to start getting them used to being groomed when they are kittens. Not that their coats need it, but to get them used to being held and handled in that way so that they will grow up actually liking to be groomed later in life.
Another tip is to keep grooming sessions fairly short. I know I tend to push it and then they struggle to get free. How much better if we can end while both parties are still enjoying the interaction. Part of this means keeping it pain-free. Pulling on mats or harsh restraint techniques are frightening and painful. Who would enjoy that? Mats are painful enough on their own. As the fur becomes knotted the skin underneath gets pulled and hurts with every movement. When you pull on a mat the skin below can tear or bruise – no fun! First try using your fingers to gently tease the mats apart rather than trying to pull them out. This technique is definitely easier to demonstrate than to describe in words.
If that is not successful, use scissors to cut through the mat. I learned the hard way not to try to cut out a mat. I was working for a vet at the time and had to bathe a dog before returning him to his owner. There was a mat behind his ear so I grabbed some scissors and quickly snipped it out. But in the process I sliced his skin! Oops! The vet had to patch him up for free and apologize to the owner. That lesson has stayed with me and now I only put one blade of the scissors through the mat and cut up, towards the ends of the hair, rather than parallel to the skin. By slicing through a mat a few times you can usually then tease it apart with your fingers and finish with a comb. I prefer using a flea comb rather than a brush on my cats as it allows me to really get down to the skin. And, bonus, you can look for flea dirt at the same time!
Getting rid of any loose fur minimizes the amount that the cat is ingesting as he grooms himself. Doubly important when the weather starts warming up and shedding season begins! I lost one cat from a hairball impaction so it’s something that’s constantly on my mind. Using Laxatone or a similar hairball medication on a weekly basis is a good preventative as is a teaspoonful of canned pumpkin or a bit of flaxseed oil added to their food daily. As with all things, prevention is easier and cheaper than fixing the problem once it’s happened. Remember you don’t have to get every mat out at once so keep the sessions short and end with something your cat likes – either a play session, a special treat, or just some quality lap time. That way your cat will look forward to his special spa treatment. My cats line up waiting for their turn!
Ongoing specials:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati City residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
