First day of summer and we were already in the triple digits! Remember when that didn’t happen until August? Those days are over. The heat is here with a vengeance and with it the grasses and creeks are drying up. All of which is to say that it’s officially summer pest season! Prepare yourself for battle with fleas, ticks and foxtails. And may you (and your pets) come out the winners.
There are more weapons than ever available to assist in this battle. I think consensus is that Advantage has run its course and the fleas are fairly immune to it (Advantage II has a new formulation and may work better). But now there is Cheristin, Nexgard, Simparica, Bravecto, Revolution and so many more! You need a science degree to make sense of all the variations of chemicals and what is effective for what – or a veterinarian that you trust. Keep in mind that products sold through your vet are typically more effective than what you can buy over-the-counter. Getting a prescription and price comparing online is one way to bring the cost down a bit. Be aware, too, that not all dog products are safe for cats so get the right product for each animal. Just know that as pricey as some of these products are – treating tapeworms and skin allergies, and living with a miserable animal makes it money well spent. Prevention is much easier than treatment – and cheaper in the long run.
Sadly, for foxtails there’s no magic pill. But there is something on the market to prevent these pesky weeds from getting into our dogs’ ears and noses – a mesh head cover called a foxtail guard. Created by a Bay Area woman, Diane Kostelec, after she had to pay out hundreds of dollars many times over to remove foxtails from her dogs, she started figuring out a solution – and the result is the Outfox Field Guard. It is supposedly comfortable enough for the dogs that they hardly notice it and it has the side benefit of preventing them from eating things they shouldn’t. Yet the ad says that they can drink water through it and still carry a ball or stick.
When you think about the damage a simple weed like the foxtail can cause, it is mind blowing. Once deep inside the body it can be fatal to our pets. Cats tend to get foxtails in the eyes, but dogs, especially those with droopy ears, tend to get them trapped in there, or up the nose. Sadly there is not a head guard for felines available. Safest thing for a cat is to be indoor or confined to a foxtail free enclosure (check out cdpets.com).
We’re so lucky to live in a time where we have so many choices on how to keep our animals safe and healthy. I’m looking into getting the Field Guard and giving it a try although, no surprise, they are in short supply right now! Seems like it would be a good investment in a new weapon for this summer’s war.
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
