Don’t know if you noticed but a couple of weeks ago, we were breaking all records for high temperatures. Rohnert Park hit temps of 108-110 degrees for several days in a row. That’s toasty! It seems strange to be writing about dealing with hot weather in the fall but that seems to be our new normal. And despite the recent rain, I don’t think all our hot weather is behind us!
I couldn’t help but worry about all the homeless – people and animals, and wildlife – during that stretch of extreme heat. Since most homes around here don’t have air conditioning, I’m curious how you dealt with the high temperatures? Here is a place to share ideas of how to keep cool and keep our pets safe and healthy during heat waves.
Many people assume the best thing to do for your pet is to shave off their fur. That may be true for the dog you have but know that for some breeds the fur is what maintains a barrier to the sun, so the skin doesn’t burn, and the fur traps a layer of cooler air to help maintain a barrier to the heat. Before shaving, always check with the recommendations for your specific type of animal either through google or your veterinarian.
Bring all your animals indoors. Even without air conditioning, being indoors and out of the direct sunlight will always feel cooler. If you cool down your house in the early morning and then shut all windows and drapes, your home should remain moderately cool through the day. Well at least not hot! And if you have rooms without carpeting, the flooring should be cooler, and where you will probably find your pets spread out. Many rabbits kept outdoors die during heatwaves as they are particularly sensitive to high temperatures. Bring them inside and put a frozen water bottle in their cage to cool them. Same for guinea pigs and other small animals. You can also purchase cooling beds that might be nice to have this time of year – they contain a gel that doesn’t freeze solid but gets very cold; of course, this wouldn’t work for pets that you know are chewers.
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Make sure everyone has plenty of cool fresh water available. Add ice cubes to the water dish or make some frozen treats for your dogs (google this and get tons of easy recipes). The cutest bone and paw shaped molds are also available (I just ordered a set that comes with a recipe booklet!) and this could be a great family project when it’s too hot for kids to play outdoors. Freezing your pet’s meals in kongs and lick-mats works both as a cold treat and provides some mental stimulation.
Moving air feels cooler so turn on some fans and circulate the air in your house. Put a bucket or pan of frozen water in front of the fan to cool the air even more, or buy the fans that connect to a hose and act as misters. This is the time to drag out the kiddie pool or hose and wet your pet thoroughly, so the moving air really cools them down. With cats you might want to wet a washcloth and wipe down his belly and armpits where the fur isn’t so thick. This is especially important if you suspect your pet may have overdone it playing and is overheated. Dogs don’t know the dangers of heatstroke so it’s up to you to look out for the signs: excessive panting, wet paw prints on the floor (sweating through the pads), shaking, pacing, drooling and very red gums and tongue. If your dog or cat’s temperature is above 103 degrees take immediate action to cool her down; if above 104 degrees, take her to your vet immediately (with wet towels draped on her tummy).
I’m hoping that we are past these extreme temperatures, and you don’t need any of these suggestions. But I think overall we will be seeing more extreme weather so now is the time to have your arsenal ready. Do you have any tricks or tips to add to the list?
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
