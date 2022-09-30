What do you know about microchips? What would you like to know? I’m doing some research for a talk I’m giving called “demystifying microchips” and thought I’d use this article as a way to organize my information. Yep, you are my test audience. Let me know what you think!
Why should you have your pets microchipped? Microchips are a permanent form of pet identification. The beauty of these tiny chips is that because they are implanted inside the animal’s body, they can’t fall off, or be removed, like an external ID tag. Not that ID tags aren’t valuable – they certainly are! Consider the visible tag the equivalent of a seatbelt as a safety feature in your car and the microchip is the safety back-up like the airbag. Hidden and only there for an emergency. But aren’t you glad you had it when that emergency happens? For chips think fire, floods, or other times of chaos and evacuation, when your pet might get separated from you.
What is a microchip? It’s a passive radio-frequency identification (RFID) device covered in a biocompatible glass cylinder to make it completely safe inside the body. It’s the size of a large grain of rice and inserted in the body by syringe so it’s no more difficult to implant than giving a vaccination. It is placed between the shoulder blades where it is easy to scan. Implanting a chip takes less than a minute – and they last for the lifetime of the animal.
To answer some of the most frequent questions we are asked, you can microchip an animal at almost any age. We offer chips for pets eight weeks and up although technically it could be done sooner. Animals of every species and size can be implanted – Valuable koi, birds (especially large parrots), horses, and wildlife of all sorts to monitor for science. Notice I said monitor and not track? The microchip does not contain GPS. So no, you can’t sit in your living room and watch on your phone as your cat meanders around your neighborhood. The chip works more as an identification tool if your pet is found by someone as he roams around. A correctly placed microchip should not just fall out. It would have to be surgically removed, but there’s no need to. There are possible side effects reported but most have to do with the implant technique and a possible reaction at the injection site rather than to the chip itself. It is considered very safe. Since it’s just injected into the skin, there is no needed recovery time and the pain is minimal.
How do you know if an animal has a chip in him? You can’t see the chip itself since it’s inside the body, so you can’t tell just by looking at the animal. If you find a stray, take the animal to any animal shelter or vet clinic as soon as possible and they can scan for a chip and hopefully get the owner’s information so the pet can be reunited.
How do you update your information if you move, if the chip is inside the pet’s body? The only information on the chip is a unique number (typically 10 or 15 digits depending on the brand) that never changes. When implanted, that number is assigned to your pet and registered with a national database (either by the implanter or left to the owners to do). This is where the system can fall apart. An unregistered chip is less than useless. It is not at all helpful in getting the animal get back home. Once initially registered, the owner needs to remember to update the information in the database if they move or anything changes. Some chip registries charge a fee to update the information but there is at least one, found.org, that is free, and gives the owner 24/7 access to their online account so they can update it as often as they like, and accepts registration for any brand of chips. Very helpful if the pet ever goes traveling with their parents.
The national registries are available 24 hours and can store an infinite amount of information on the pet including important medical conditions and secondary contacts. Some registries offer an alert system that can be easily activated when a pet is brought into a shelter, notifying the owner by phone call, email and text messages that their pet has been found. It allows for a second contact to be included who would also receive all these messages. How cool is that?!
The price of microchips keeps going down. What once would have cost you $50 or more can now be had for as little as $5 or, for residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati, for free! That’s because our microchips are subsidized by our non-profit group, the Animal Shelter League as part of their “Get Them Back Home” Campaign. If nothing else, that should persuade you to get your pets protected – today!
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
