Imagine you’re on your morning walk and your dog pulls you over to a bush where you find 3-4 kittens in a pile. Being a good animal-caring person, your instinct would probably be to pick up the kittens to get them help. Of course! Who would leave tiny babies alone? Only a monster, right? But do those kittens really need help? Are they truly alone? When is our help really more of a detriment? Don’t catnap the kittens – unless they really need help. How to tell?
If the kittens you found are clean and plump and sleeping quietly, mom is just off getting some food for herself, and they don’t need help. Especially if their eyes haven’t opened yet – babies that young really do best with their mom. If you can, peek in on them periodically to make sure they continue to look cared for, and leave them be. We don’t want to intervene until the kittens are walking around and are starting to eat wet food (they start wobbling around at about 4 weeks old, they are much more coordinated at 5 weeks.) If kittens are caught between 5-7 weeks old, they can quickly be tamed down. They will hiss, and can bite (sharp little teeth so be careful!) but it usually only takes a couple of days for them to turn around and start purring when handled.
Of course, we don’t want to just leave kittens out there to grow up feral. No need to purposely add to the feral cat population. So, we’re not telling you not to care and get involved, just to wait until your help is actually needed. In the meantime, the kittens will have their best chance of staying healthy by getting important immunity boosting nutrients through their mother’s milk. Of course, there are times when human intervention is needed. If you find the mother’s body nearby, for example. Or you return the next day and the babies are no longer clean and plump – an indication that mother has not returned and is not caring for them. Kittens that are thin, dirty, crying, covered in fleas, or with crusty eyes and snotty noses definitely need help. And that’s where you come in.
If you are willing to really get involved, raising orphan kittens can be very rewarding work. Until they are about 4 weeks old you will need to bottle feed every 3-4 hours. Up for it? There is a fabulous website that gives written and video instructions for every step of the way so everyone can become expert at doing this. Check out www.kittenlady.org to learn all that you need to know. When the kittens are very young – under 4 weeks old, you can wrangle all your friends to help out so you’re not doing all the hard work yourself. Once the kittens reach about 4 weeks old and are starting to eat on their own, it is much better for them, in fact, it is really important, that they be raised with other kittens to learn important bite inhibition and social skills. Cats that over stimulate and bite were typically babies that were raised alone and didn’t have an opportunity to learn this important lesson.
If you’re really not up for the job and the kittens were found in Rohnert Park or within the city limits of Cotati, you can call us for assistance. We have foster parents trained in caring for these babies. (Want to become part of our lifesaving team? Complete an application on our website so we can contact you!)
Like you, we want each kitten to have the best start in life they can have and sometimes that means resisting the urge to take in the kittens and separate them from the mom (who is just going to have another litter – so actually she needs more help than they do! Call Forgotten Felines at 576-7999 for assistance in having her spayed.) Remember the rule that “mom really does know best” and only intervene when help is really needed or when the kittens are old enough to be safely separated. But keep your eyes out for kittens on your next walk. We know they are out there!
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org
