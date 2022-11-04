You can tell that as a society we treat our dogs more and more like children. We build playgrounds for children and dog parks for our fur-kids. And not just big fenced in spaces, I’m talking parks with agility and play structures, digging pits and more to help keep our dogs entertained. There are even more similarities than that – if left unsupervised by parents that are absorbed in their phones or talking to each other, dogs and kids will both get into trouble!
Making dog parks safe and fun for everyone takes a bit of work, supervision, common sense, and an honest appraisal of who our “kids” are. Without this you get the school-yard bullies, the anxious loners, actual fights, and worse. So, if you aren’t willing to supervise and monitor your dog’s playtime, please don’t go to a dog park. It’s not an opportunity to have your dog exercise (doing who knows what) while you work or talk on the phone, even though that is often what it is used for. The problem with trusting everyone to use common sense is that it’s not common! And that’s why there is usually a list of rules that you’re supposed to abide by in order to use the parks.
The animal shelter has one (of our four fields) marked as a public dog park – during certain hours (dawn to 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 6:30 to dusk). That’s so the field is available to our shelter dogs during the morning and evening potty times, and when we are open to the public. There is a sign on the field that clearly states, “Do not enter if there is an unsupervised dog in here.” Not every shelter dog is dog friendly – even if he or she is cute or small. And yet, we continue to find that people can’t read. So, we must take the extra time to padlock the gates. You should never assume an unsupervised dog is going to be playful and friendly. Even a dog that is usually dog friendly might feel like he has to protect his territory if he’s been abandoned in a field for a while. Why take the chance?
Adult dogs need exercise, but few would choose to actively play with strange dogs on a daily basis. Most have their pack of dog friends that they see regularly and are comfortable with and that is enough. And, yet that is exactly what is asked of them in a dog park. So really evaluate if your dog is dog park material. It’s great if you have socialized your pup to the point that she is not reactive to other dogs and can walk along or pass by other dogs calmly. That’s a perfect dog to take on a dog friendly hiking trail or beach. Point Isabel is the best dog park in the world (my opinion) because it is a walking park rather than a fenced in square where dogs have nothing to do but focus on each other and get into arguments. But unless your dog is actually appropriately enthusiastic about greeting strange dogs, skip the dog park and find other activities to do together.
Most dog parks ask that treats and toys not be brought in and that is because possession guarding (especially of a high value toy) is a common cause of canine aggression. Be aware too that some dogs will guard you and get very annoyed if you show attention to the other dogs in the area! Another obvious rule is not to bring any dog that is in heat – unless you want to see how many dogs can get into a fight. Dogs should be healthy and up to date on vaccines, especially Bordetella (kennel cough) since that is highly contagious. Leave your dog at home if she is having any tummy issues or diarrhea. That’s one gift no one will appreciate getting.
By being observant, intervening when necessary (no, humping is not a game, and many dogs will take serious offense to it) and giving regular intermissions so the energy doesn’t spiral out of control, everyone can better enjoy their visit to the dog park!
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
