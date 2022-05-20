Sometimes I have a hard time understanding people. I know we all have our own belief systems and come from a variety of cultural backgrounds, but I still have difficulty understanding why someone would think that a stranger, who is out looking for a new family pet, would want to take on your elderly, sick, unfriendly, or behaviorally challenging cat. Especially at the time of year when there are sweet playful kittens, and healthy, friendly young cats competing for their attention.
I know that technically our shelter is rated as “no-kill” since we have an over 90 percent live-release rate (we are proud that last year our LRR was 94 percent). But even so, we don’t have a cure for old age, life-threatening illnesses, or severe injuries. And if a dog is too dangerous and considered a public safety threat there is no other option. Personally, I truly believe that there are things worse than death. Euthanasia is fast and, when done right, painless, and fear-free. If the owner is present, it is the pet equivalent of dying peacefully surrounded by your loved ones and I truly wish that for every living being.
Recently we have had multiple calls from people wanting to surrender truly elderly (teenaged) cats with either illnesses or behavioral issues (peeing all over the house) that they were tired of or struggling to deal with. Euthanasia can be a difficult decision, and often made more difficult by veterinarians who refuse to do it until every effort has been made. There are certainly people who cannot afford “every” effort. And you have to weigh the cost of that effort to what you might get from it for a 17-year-old chronically ill animal. Why is it so important to keep the animal alive another couple months while he just wastes away?
One of the things that I think is worse than death, is the loss of familiar surroundings and loved ones. The adage is “Dogs are people oriented and cats are place oriented.” Both do best with structure and routine. And to take that away, especially from an older pet, and confine the animal in a noisy, smelly (to animals who can smell thousands of times better than humans), cramped (even the nicest enclosure does not compare to a house or more, if the cat was allowed outdoors) cage being handled by (very nice, well-meaning) total strangers seems cruel. Even a rescue cannot compare to what the pet had before. They spent their life training their person and had a good thing going! Often older pets come from homes where there was just a single or pair of elderly quiet people, so the change is very dramatic, and hence very traumatic.
My opinion is heavily colored by my time working at a “no-kill” shelter in the beginning of my animal welfare career. We took in an elderly dachshund whose owner had passed away and none of the next of kin wanted to deal with him. We were already crowded with dogs, as all no-kill facilities are, and the only place to put him was in the puppy pen, which only had a few pups in it at the time. The puppies joyfully jumped all over him and barked and played while the senior just went off into a corner and slowly sunk into despair. It didn’t take him long to die of a broken heart. But everyone’s conscious was clean because no one euthanized him either.
Maybe it was my heart that was broken because I have never forgotten that little dog, and how sad his last few weeks were. So don’t be afraid of making that hard decision for your pet. It’s a gift we can give them, to die with dignity surrounded by their loved ones. We owe them that even if it’s a little sooner than would happen naturally.
Events
“Kidz ‘n Critters” Summer Camp – registration is now open for animal lovers going into grades 2-6 to learn about animals in a fun and educational camp program. For schedule and more details as well as the online registration form, go to https://rpanimalshelter.org/programs-events/summer-camp-2/.
Fix-it–clinic- Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.