As you know by now, I usually write about something going on in my world. And what’s happening right now is that one of my dogs, Dobby, has an upset GI tract. If you’ve ever experienced having a dog with diarrhea and vomiting, you will be sympathetic. It means not sleeping through the night when he woke me twice needing urgently to go out (better than messing in the house, for sure!). It means doing extra laundry as he vomited on his bed. It means scrubbing and sanitizing the carpet when I didn’t let him out soon enough. It means cooking rice or buying some sensitive stomach food – or both. So when do you know that home treatment isn’t working and it’s time to go to the vet?
I asked several of my pet owning friends and got the same response: “It depends.” What is the severity and frequency of the episodes? Does the animal have a fever (you do have a pet thermometer at home, right? It should be the first item in your first aid kit for your dog or cat.)? Are there other symptoms such as lack of appetite or lethargy? Does the diarrhea have a bad smell (not that poop ever smells good! But is it worse than his regular poop) or an odd color? What is the age and overall condition of your pet aside from this issue? Any known chronic conditions that could either trigger an upset tummy or be acerbated by it? Any chance that she could have gotten into something poisonous or that wouldn’t agree with her? My dog’s nickname is “Hoover, the canine vacuum” so that was definitely a possibility. Sometimes just too much of a good thing like rawhide or a rich treat like a marrow bone can do a number on a dog’s digestive tract, and Dobby did have a bully stick (high fat chewy) the other day. So don’t be afraid to really examine the output for signs of pieces of a toy (thank goodness it’s passing through, or isn’t it?), or some recognizable food that they shouldn’t have gotten into.
Because of the expense and the difficulty in getting an appointment with a veterinarian right now everyone agreed that unless there was an extenuating circumstance, they would wait at least 24 hours to see if the condition didn’t just resolve itself. With that in mind they would also do some home treatments such as cook up rice and boiled, bland chicken or buy a couple cans of a sensitive stomach food to try and calm down the tummy ache. Highly suggested was some chicken broth (unsalted) – which definitely would have been seconded by my Jewish mother!
Alternately it was advised by a dog trainer friend to just fast your dog for the 24 hours to try and reset his gut. Certainly dogs in the wild do not eat on a regular schedule and often go a day or two without food so it’s something they can tolerate much easier than we can. And you could still offer water and broth so they stayed hydrated. In fact, what makes diarrhea and vomiting so life-threatening to young puppies – is how quickly they get dehydrated, and that is what typically does them in. So be sure to check if your dog’s gums are tacky rather than moist and the skin turgor (ability of the skin to snap back when pinched) of their skin on the scruff of their neck.
I’m at the 24-hour mark with Dobby as I write this. He’s only vomited that one time and he is as active as usual, so that is encouraging. He is still having pretty severe diarrhea despite the bland diet so we’ll have to see how tonight goes. Two nights with interrupted sleep is all that I can do before I call the vet and ask for meds!! Fingers crossed that we both get a good night’s sleep tonight!
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
