We’ve just finished our three sessions of our Kidz ‘n Critters Summer Camp and our campers are eager to share with you some of what they learned here. Bet you can guess which speaker was their favorite!
Wildlife is so amazing, but it can be very dangerous. I am very excited to come back and pet all the animals, and to clean cages as a Junior Volunteer. I hope next year’s campers will have as much fun as I had here. I am ready to become an animal enthusiast.
Shelby Hatch
A lot of people don’t see the responsibility of taking care of animals. Did you know that one in ten dogs stay with their first owner for their entire life? Did you know that you shouldn’t handle snakes for three days after they eat? Did you know that the ruby-eyed, white bunnies are actually the nicest bunnies in the world? We also learned how Forgotten Felines gets feral cats treated is to trap them safely.
Jett Rogers
We learned about the Police K9 system. The dogs are trained to sniff out drugs or hiding criminals. The drugs the police dogs are trained to find are cocaine, methamphetamines, and heroin. Their dogs are often trained to bite the arms of suspects. Other K9 dogs are trained to bite legs. Fun fact: K9 officers keep the three bad drugs in their cars so they can continue training their dogs. (Counselor note: They only carry the scent in their cars, not the actual drug!)
Gabe Piotrkowski
Here at the camp at the Animal Shelter, I learned about a lot of stuff. My favorite new things I learned this week were about snakes. I learned that snakes CAN fly and not all snakes have scales.
Vincent Maness
When I visited the Animal Shelter for camp, I learned that humans created a snake breed without scales. That breed was one of the corn snakes. I also learned that you can spay and neuter, AND microchip your pets for free if you live in Rohnert Park or Cotati. If you don’t spay and neuter your cat, then you can have at least five litters. If no one spays or neuters their cat, then there will be way too many cats in the world.
George Ayoob
There is over three thousand species of snakes, all with different colors, skills, and homes in the world. Only about six hundreds of those are poisonous. Also, a cool fact I learned was that there are five species of snakes in the world that can fly. They are tree snakes, so when they see prey on the ground, they jump out and glide through the air. Scientists have been trying to create new breeds of snakes and have succeeded. Some corn snakes can now be scale-less. I have learned so much at Critter Camp.
Ruby O’ Connor
I learned a lot about Forgotten Felines. It is where they save cats who are out on the streets and without humans to care for them. They also help them with sicknesses and getting them spayed and neutered. I also got one of my cats there. Her name is Sweetie!
Amber Mossholder
At the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter, you can adopt a dog, cat, hamster, or a guinea pig! But when you adopt an animal, you have to give them the right amount of care. Our camp lesson, CARE, stands for collar and microchip; alter (spay and neuter), responsibility; and education. You must be ready for a pet.
Amanda Mossholder
This week at Critter Camp at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter, I learned so many new and cool things. Dogs are amazing and they are really cool. The animal shelter does try to help the community as best they can. Dogs can make lots of babies if they’re not spayed and neutered. I really like dogs a lot!
Dylan Royes
Hello, everyone! I’d like to inform you about ruby-eyed bunnies (the red-eyed ones). Did you know that they are actually very sweet and cooperative? They are commonly experimented on because they are easier to handle. I think that a ruby-eyed rabbit is the best pet in the world!
Lucinda Brandenburg
Did you know that some of the cats at the animal shelter ended up there because they won’t use their litterbox? If your cat isn’t using the litterbox, it might be because the box isn’t clean. Cats prefer CLEAN litterboxes, which means that you may need to switch your litterbox cleaning from once a week to every other day.
Avery Williams
Here at Critter Camp, our big lesson is known as CARE. “C” stands for collar with ID tags and chip (as in microchip), which helps lost pets get home. “A” stands for alter (spay and neuter), so that the pets won’t make babies. “R” stands for respect, research, and responsibility (it’s important to respect animals so they won’t bite you). “E” stands for education; you need to train your cats and dogs so they’ll listen to you and obey.
Amelia Orozo-Salvador
At camp this week, we had a guest speaker come and talk to us about snakes. They brought in a ball python that I thought was really cute. I learned that certain species of snakes can fly. There are also scale-less snakes. Did you know that snakes can go several weeks without eating? Pet snakes should not be handled for three days after they’ve eaten because they could throw up their food.
Geordan Ayoob
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
