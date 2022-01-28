Last week would have marked Betty White’s 100th Birthday. Sadly she missed the mark by just 17 days. Betty’s acting career spanned over eight decades, and included eight Emmy Awards in various categories, three American Comedy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy Award. In addition to that, Betty was well known as an outspoken animal welfare advocate. She worked extensively with the Los Angeles Zoo Commission, The Morris Animal Foundation, African Wildlife Foundation, and Actors and Others for Animals.
In her honor, Facebook and other social media outlets made viral the #BettyWhiteChallenge, encouraging everyone to donate at least $5 to an animal organization of their choice on Jan. 17 to mark her birthday. I loved that the emphasis seemed to be to encourage lots of people to donate, even if just a little. It wasn’t so much on the total being raised as getting mass awareness of animal shelters and rescues and uniting everyone to help animals. What a brilliant concept!
Perhaps I shouldn’t have been surprised when I went into work on Tuesday morning and saw my inbox was filled with notifications of donations received!! We received over 60 PayPal donations just that day, not to mention the people who stopped by to make a donation, mailed it in, and sent donations through our Facebook post. We had already received some donations the week before with the note “in memory of Betty White” attached and donations continue to come in even now. Clearly this woman was dearly loved and honored!
If you have not yet participated in the challenge, it’s not too late! We are always able to accept donations to the Animal Shelter League (ASL), which is the non-profit set up to support our shelter and the animals in our community. ASL funds some very important programs to help us save as many animals as possible. For example, one of their major campaigns is the “Get Them Back Home” program which pays for free microchips for all the dogs, cats and pet rabbits in Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. If every stray animal that came into the shelter had a currently registered microchip embedded under their skin then every lost pet could quickly be reunited with his worried family! And, we wouldn’t be left to care for all these found pets and needing to rehome them. Wouldn’t that be wonderful?
ASL pays for the medical care for injured and sick animals that come into the shelter to make them healthy enough to go up for adoption. This is a huge boost to help animals get the second chance they deserve. For example, when little Raspberry came to us recently as a lost Chihuahua it was quickly noticed that she was suffering from pyometra, a severe infection of the uterus, which can be fatal if not treated. She needed an emergency spay to remove the infected uterus and then lots of antibiotics and supportive care to pull through the condition. How lucky that we have ASL to pay for our vet to come in extra hours to perform this life-saving surgery! (And, of course, we’re grateful to have a super veterinarian willing to do that too!)
ASL runs Silver Paws, a program to assist low-income seniors with the veterinary care of their pets and pays for our Kidz ‘n Critters Summer Camp programs. They do so much to help! Please help support this wonderful organization by donating – even just $5 – in honor of Betty White! Donations can be given at animalshelterleaguerp.org or mailed to their attention to the shelter’s address: 301 J. Rogers Lane, RP, CA 94928.
Thank you for your generosity! Betty White is definitely smiling up there!
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
