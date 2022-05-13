This Friday is the 13th. Superstitious? Many people are and take extra precautions on that day. Just as there are people who won’t walk under a ladder or step on a sidewalk crack, some people, even unconsciously, react superstitiously to certain events. Ever say “Bless you” when someone sneezes? Or hold your breath when a funeral procession drives by? Then, yes, you are superstitious! There are many superstitions that center on animals. Here are a few.
Black cats – since medieval times black cats were considered the cohorts of witches and thought to bring bad luck and curses. This is very unfortunate for cats that just happen to be born with a black coat as they have been hunted, banished, tortured, and killed based on these beliefs. Even today many people are uncomfortable if a black cat crosses their path as that is considered bad luck, and they are often overlooked or bypassed by adopters at animal shelters. This is sad indeed, as they can be the sweetest cats! And because black is a dominant color, shelters tend to have a disproportionate number of them. I can attest to the fact that at the end of kitten season all that is left is a room full of teenaged black kittens!
There are a few superstitions around dogs too although they aren’t as well known as the cat one is. Have you ever heard that if a dog crosses between two people, they will quarrel? If the two people are a married couple, it means that they will get divorced, or if they are just engaged, the wedding will be cancelled. You know how old dogs stare, or bark, at nothing? It’s thought that dogs can see ghosts! Of course, it could just be that dogs have better hearing and sense of smells than we do but that’s how superstitions get started! They serve as a way to explain unexplainable occurrences, and there are certainly a lot of dog behaviors that we still haven’t confidently figured out.
Everyone knows that a rabbit foot serves as a good luck talisman! That is, it’s supposed to bring you good luck - but it certainly didn’t to the animal who lost his leg! Did you know it’s not just any foot? You can’t kill a bunny and get four good luck charms from the body. It’s only the left hind leg that’s lucky and only if it’s cut off on the right day does it have the maximum luck quota. Many people equate rabbits with fertility as well since the adage “multiplies like rabbits” is true. Rabbits can have large litters, averaging between 6 to 14 kits depending on the breed and size of the parents, and the gestation period averages 31 days. Which means fertile females with constant access to a male can produce up to 168 babies in a year! Just saying “rabbit, rabbit” is supposed to help a woman conceive, if you believe in that sort of thing.
Every country and culture have its superstitions and for every one that makes an animal unlucky there is another that holds them in high regards. There really isn’t consistency when you compare belief systems around the world, or even through the ages. Cats were considered gods in ancient Egypt and fell all the way to a cursed animal in the dark ages. Poor felines!
Well, regardless of what you believe, I hope you have a safe Friday the 13th. And if you’re not superstitious, consider adopting a black cat – it may bring you some luck anyway!
Upcoming Events:
“Kidz ‘n Critters” Summer Camp – registration is now open for animal lovers going into grades 2-6 to learn about animals in a fun and educational camp program. For schedule and more details as well as the online registration form, go to https://rpanimalshelter.org/programs-events/summer-camp-2/.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
