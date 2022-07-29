Several animal shelters across America have been featured in the news recently, and not in a good way. Headlines screamed ‘‘It’s inhumane’: Dogs at L.A. animal shelters go weeks or months without being walked” and “Horrified’: L.A. City Council members call for action on overcrowded animal shelters,” and Broward Shelter Director “Turns Away Dogs, Outraging Critics,” and “New Jersey animal shelters facing severe overcrowding due to inflation.” Wow! What is happening? How is this possible with all the push from the “No Kill” movement? Or is it because of this pressure that these things are happening?
The city of Los Angeles alone runs six separate shelters which together handles approximately 60,000 animals a year. (That’s in addition to the LA County that has five shelters, the SPCA and hundreds of rescue organizations.) That’s a lot of dogs to walk and would take a huge corps of trained volunteers to do it safely. And that is assuming all the dogs are safe and well enough behaved to even be able to walk! The risks are high as we all think that cities have deep pockets, so shelter management has to be extra cautious.
When a municipality issues a directive to become “no kill” by a certain deadline but doesn’t give the resources or funding to make substantial changes in the way things are being done, how is change supposed to happen? The pressure from one side for shelters to open their doors and accept in every animal that the public has become tired of, is completely at odds with the pressure from the other side to not crowd the animals and to offer each one walks and enrichment! I found this one comment on the Broward County article particularly perfect in pointing out the confusion on what the public wants. “... HUGE metro Atlanta County, turning away dogs for lack of space. It’s infuriating! Shelter was built to hold 180 dogs and they have over 400. I don’t know how the authorities are allowing this!!!” huh?! This person is angry that the shelter is turning away animals AND angry that it is overcrowded?!
Only one comment even broached the question of where all these animals are coming from. After all, it’s ridiculous to think that the shelters had anything to do with this increase in animal intake. It’s the public who are surrendering their pets for every reason you can think of, and some that you probably can’t. At least here in Rohnert Park we have not seen a big increase in owner surrenders because of jobs going back to the office, although we still have not fully reopened back to pre-covid hours – which does affect adoptions!!! We, like every shelter I have had contact with, are short-staffed – or are staffed with new-hires (untrained) which means our ability to do all the extras for our animals is limited too. Some days, just doing the basics is all that we can manage, so no, our dogs do not get out multiple times on those days!
Of course – I have sympathy for these municipal executive directors. They are trying hard to follow the laws and feel the pressure from the “no-kill” movement, but also have an obligation to the public and their hiring agency to make sure the animals they release are not a risk. You can’t ask a compassionate person to take in everything and then just ignore the crowded conditions!
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.