Yesterday the weather hit an early record high of almost 100 so it reminded me that it’s time to write about the dangers of heat and how it can affect us and our pets. Although random days with high temperatures are especially dangerous as we aren’t as prepared as we might be to safeguard our pets, dozens die every summer in hot cars and in water (pool, beaches) incidents, so a reminder is timely.
Does your dog love car rides? Think he is happier being with you than being left home alone? That might generally be true but on a hot day that car ride might be his last. It doesn’t take long for a car to become a literal oven and cook your dog. Your super quick trip into the store to just pick up one item could become a longer ordeal due to a chatty customer ahead of you, a computer that crashes, the store being short-staffed (isn’t every business right now?), or other unforeseen circumstances. Remember that dogs and cats rely on panting cooler air to bring down their body temperatures. They don’t sweat like humans do, and in addition to the hot air temperature, they are wearing a fur coat! Imagine yourself shut into your car on a 97-degree day wrapped in a full fur coat! Even if you lowered your windows a few inches, I don’t think you’d be very comfortable! Keep your pets safely at home while you shop or run errands and you’ll both be happier.
The same is true for weekend warriors that insist on dragging their dogs along with them as they jog for miles. Try doing that in a fur coat! And barefoot on the burning asphalt! Too many dogs end up with burned pads on their paws because of the hot cement or sand. So even though going to the beach can be super fun for you and your pet please recognize their challenges and limitations! Drinking the ocean’s salt water will only cause vomiting and if too much is ingested, it could upset the balance of their electrolytes and cause dehydration, seizures and in extreme cases, death. Remember, too, that they take in some water every time they pick up a soaked tennis ball!
Hiking someplace that has ponds or lakes? Be alert to the risk of blue-green algae, which can be deadly to your pet. Keep your dog out of water that has algae on top or looks cloudy; even just swimming in it is dangerous since some water inevitably gets swallowed. This alga is most common during hot, dry periods so as we head into summer this becomes more of a risk. Always bring along plenty of fresh water, for you and your dog!
Remember to keep exercise to the early morning or late evening hours when it’s cooler outside. And keep a close watch on how hard your dog is panting. Heatstroke is expensive to treat and easy to prevent. So, keep an eye on the temperatures outside when doing outdoor activities with your pet, have plenty of water available, and have a safe holiday weekend!
Events:
“Kidz ‘n Critters” Summer Camp – registration is now open for animal lovers going into grades 2-6 to learn about animals in a fun and educational camp program. For schedule and more details as well as the online registration form, go to https://rpanimalshelter.org/programs-events/summer-camp-2/.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
