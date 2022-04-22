Are you a rabbit lover? Rabbit curious? Know anyone else who is? We have a fun, educational day planned all about bunnies, with speakers on a wide range of topics and showcasing some pretty adorable animals too. Join us virtually from the comfort of your computer chair for the 2022 Sonoma County BUNFEST on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be information for the new bunny parent as well more advanced topics for those with some experience and best of all, the whole event is free!
Hear the latest update about the deadly Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus (RHDV2) that is decimating wild and domestic rabbits worldwide. This relatively new disease is commonly referred to as “bunny Ebola” because it causes the rabbit to bleed out and is almost 70 percent fatal. If you are not aware of this virus, and have a rabbit, it is very important that you learn what steps to take to protect your pet. Dr. Anthony A. Pilny did a great introduction last year (that video is still available on the Bunfest website) and will be presenting an update this year.
Learn some basic tips about caring for rabbits in the Bunny 101 talk presented by Marcy Berman, the founder and executive director of SaveABunny, a California based rescue and rabbit advocacy group. Shannon Ryan, founder of Hoolibuns and a Licensed National Educator with the House Rabbit Society will talk about fear-free bonding so you can safely introduce your rabbit to a bunny friend. Hoolibuns is a bunny-centric organization helping “everybun” thrive with fear-free bonding, behavior coaching and lifestyle support. There are more speakers planned so keep an eye on the website below for all the updated information.
Check out adoptable rabbits (and learn about different breeds) at various shelters and rescues in the bay area. There will be enough cuteness to last beyond the day – we promise! For the full schedule and speaker information, and for registration, go to SonomaCountyBunfest.com. Upon registration you will be emailed the zoom link. Feel free to pop in and out during the day and pick the topics of most interest to you. I’m the MC for the day and hope to “see” you there!!!
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
