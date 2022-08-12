I’m sure most of you have heard by now about the rescue going on at the beagle breeding facility run by Envigo RMS in Cumberland, Virginia. A seven-month uncover investigation by PETA won freedom for 4,000 beagles being bred and raised for medical experiments. The decision by a federal judge finally paved the way for these poor animals to finally have a chance at being just pet dogs. Putting arguments about the use of animals in laboratory experiments aside, these animals, used for breeding purposes were kept in inhumane conditions.
The investigation showed the high mortality (over 300 puppies had died in the past year from unknown causes), malnutrition, contaminated food (with live insects, maggots, mold, and feces), overheated buildings, lack of ability to express any normal dog behaviors (they were kept caged) and other violations. The lawsuit was filed against Envigo for “failing to meet the minimum requirements for handling, housing, feeding, sanitation, and adequate veterinary care,” for the animals.
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is pulling the surviving animals from the facility, vetting and assessing each animal and routing them to partner shelters around the country. Many of these dogs are touching grass and feeling a leash for the first time in their lives! Some of the older dogs are understandably traumatized and will need a special home to help them rehabilitate but the puppies, although equally under-socialized, will hopefully recover quickly. It is estimated that it will take up to a couple of months to pull all the dogs out of the facility and into new venues for adoption – in the meantime the dogs are receiving veterinary care, good food, and slow introduction to humans as friends.
We’ve already received calls asking if we will be getting any of the beagles, and we’re thrilled that people are interested in opening their homes to adopt these dogs. I don’t think we will get any though since they are being shipped out in volume to the larger shelters that can handle an influx of 40-60 dogs at a time. Being a small shelter, we would only be able to take on 4-6 dogs at one time! There are shelters with capacity to hold several hundred dogs as opposed to our 32 kennels! The first group of dogs arrived in Southern California last week and I’m sure that the receiving shelter was flooded with applications.
It’s awful what people do to animals in the name of science and progress but even that aside, most people don’t think about the cruel businesses that spring up to support the use of animals in research such as this type of breeding facility. Beagles are a popular breed to use in experiments because of their small size and docile temperaments. If they could find a way to breed away their soulful brown eyes, I’m sure they would because one look into them and the public is outraged to hear about the abuses these animals endured.
Google “4,000 Beagles” to read more about this massive rescue mission and do what you can to support this effort, whether it’s through a donation, letter writing, or adopting. All efforts on behalf of these dogs is much appreciated!
Upcoming Events:
“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.
Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.
Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.