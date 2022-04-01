Keller Williams Wine Country dedicates our RED DAY of service to show appreciation and gratitude to foster parents in our county with a campaign to collect essential items for foster children.
At the heart of Keller Williams’ culture is our shared commitment to community service. Since May of 2009, our entire company sets aside the second Thursday of the month to Renew, Energize, and Donate within the communities we serve.
This year we have chosen to respond to the incredible need that exists within the foster care system and we’re partnering with people like you and your neighbors to form a grassroots effort to meet this challenge in our community. Over 50,000 children are in foster care in California: 41 percent under age 5 and 28 percent ages 14+. Children need consistency, predictability, and attachment to a caring adult to thrive. This is especially true for children in foster care, who have experienced trauma leading up to and including removal from their home and community. We are working with teams from ‘Our Village Closet’ and ‘Help One Child’ to provide relevant supplies and support to foster care youth of all ages and their caregivers.
Right now, there are children that lack the most basic needs, and our goal is to help give them the security and safety that every child deserves. Things like toiletries, underwear, pajamas, and socks help to let a child know that they are in a safe place where they can stay warm in the night and keep themselves clean & healthy no matter where they are living.
Donation items include new toiletries; and all sizes of underwear (including bras/sports bras), pajamas, and socks. Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated. Please drop off donations at any Keller Williams Office by May 11.
Locations: Santa Rosa West Office: 120 Stony Point Road, Suite 140,Santa Rosa East Office: 3333 Mendocino Ave, Suite 100, and
Petaluma Office: 1383 N. McDowell Blvd, Suite 200
Keller Williams will be delivering the donations to ‘Our Village Closet’ (905 Mendocino Ave) on May 12. And we're inviting everyone to help spread the word about this event:
Building a better future for our Sonoma County can start with your donations and aid to the children that need you most. We look forward to seeing you, your friends and family at your local Keller Williams office!
