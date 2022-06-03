Sky Hill Cultural Alliance and Petaluma Museum Association are presenting pianist Juta Margulis to the Petaluma’s “Carnegie Hall,” at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 4th St. Petaluma, on Friday, June 3 for a superb concert.
After a three-year absence, Margulis, who has been a professor of piano at the Music and Art University in Vienna, Austria for the past four years, will play music from Vienna to include Schubert, Godowsky, and Strauss.
Downstairs seating $40, balcony seating $60. To purchase tickets, go to http://jura2022.bpt.me. Tickets can also be purchased at the museum Thursday-Sunday from 20 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about ongoing events/exhibits at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, visit their website at petalumamuseum.com.
