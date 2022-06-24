Juneteenth flag set to fly at RP City Hall

Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Samantha Rodriguez, Mayor Jackie Elward and Council Member Gerard Giudice at the raising of the Juneteenth flag in front of City Hall on June 16th.
Popular News
Articles
- Smokin’ Bowls in Rohnert Park
- More than 92% of Rohnert Park-Cotati Teachers have no confidence in Superintendent
- Petaluma Speedway racing results for June 18th 2022
- Police Logs
- Sebastopol celebrate its 120th anniversary Saturday with town party
- Sonoma County celebrates Juneteenth
- Rohnert Park bans Polystyrene, encourages greener solutions
- Sebastopol calls for entries for “Pulp: book & paper arts”
- Police Logs
- CRPUSD holds final board meeting of school year
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.