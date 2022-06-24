Juneteenth flag set to fly at RP City Hall
Robert Grant

Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Samantha Rodriguez, Mayor Jackie Elward and Council Member Gerard Giudice at the raising of the Juneteenth flag in front of City Hall on June 16th. 

