Tuesday’s meeting which was a joint meeting between the City Council and the Successor Agency to the former Cotati Community Redevelopment Agency covered the basics. Sometimes meetings go in depth on key topics, but Tuesday’s meeting was simply the council going back over a couple items from the last agenda, discussions and of course City Manager Damien O’Bid updated the community on the upcoming highlights.
A big part of the last session was the discussion on the use of unauthorized military equipment in accordance with Amendment AB 481. AB 481 requires California Law Enforcement agencies to obtain approval of a Military Equipment Use Policy by their applicable governing body prior to taking certain actions related to the funding, acquisition, or use of military equipment as defined by the legislature. So simply, law enforcement can’t use this unauthorized equipment without approval from the council. This part of the meeting invoked the strongest and most thorough discussion. Every member of the council plus some community members had the chance to speak on what they thought of local law enforcement having access to this military equipment.
The council again reaffirmed to continue conducting the meetings by Zoom. Even though they have the option of conducting them in person now, the council chose to keep everything as is since technically the state is still in a state of emergency for Covid and Zoom still allows them to get everything done. Also, the council discussed revising the 2022-23 schedule for the upcoming fiscal year. This was because the position of Associate Engineer was added so funds were needed to allocate that.
The last major part of the meeting was discussion on fees and grants. First the council discussed adopting a resolution which would update the Master Fee Schedule and charges for city services and repealing previously adopted or conflicting fees. Then they discussed a resolution to approve a deferral of impact fees and granting of funds for affordable housing and public improvements, an associated inter fund grant, and affordable housing agreement for the Cotati Station Apartments Project.
For the grants the council were given two options; the first was pass a resolution to defer impact fees and grant funds for affordable housing and public improvements through an Impact Fee Deferral and Grant Amendment, including and associated inter-fund grant and second, a resolution to approve the Affordable Housing Agreement for the Cotati Stations Apartments Project.
As always, the meeting finished with City Manager O’Bid’s report. Here are some highlights from that report. On October 5 there is coffee with a cop from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Cotati residents are welcome to participate. October 29 at the Community Center is another drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The latest water use update says that Cotati is using 29 percent less water on average thru August than in 2020. The city paving project, which the council approved, is now up and running. The city is now in the process of paving 5.4 miles of road. The McGinnis Circle is going to be finished soon. The draft housing element is out, so if anyone wants to read it, feel free. On October 11 the council will discuss the housing element so if community members want to join in, read it quickly. As always community members can go on the city website for the rest of O’Bid’s updates.
