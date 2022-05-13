Help spread the mulch for weed control at the Burton Ave. Rotary Peace Garden on May 14 from 8 a.m.to noon. Mulching is needed to control the weeds and beautify the area since the planting and composting are almost complete.
Rotarians, neighbors, city officials and friends are all needed to keep this Peace Garden beautiful.
If you have work equipment please bring shovels, wheelbarrows, water to drink, gloves to protect your hands and sun protection such as hats, sunscreen, long sleeves, and long pants.
Friends, family, and volunteers will be able to make short work of moving the mulch around.
Come early if you can, and feel free to leave early if you can’t stay the whole time.
Please let us know if you will be there, just in case some goodies appear:
RSVP mrltech@gmail.com
Let’s have a great Rotary and community good time!
Mike Lyle and Isabelle Accornero,
Co-chairs of the Community Service Committee
