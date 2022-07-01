Santa Rosa City Manager Maraskeshia Smith has appointed Interim Chief John Cregan as the new Chief of Police for the City of Santa Rosa to begin on July 3, 2022. The appointment follows an inclusive and equitable process grounded in community and stakeholder feedback.
John Cregan has twenty-three years of law enforcement experience, seventeen of which with the Santa Rosa Police Department, and has served as the Interim Chief of Police since May of 2022, following the retirement of his predecessor, Rainer Navarro. Chief Cregan holds a master's degree from the University of San Diego and is a graduate of Command College. Chief Cregan oversees the management of 259 employees assigned to the Field Services Division, the Special Services Division, and the Technical Services Division.
Previously, as Police Captain, John Cregan managed the Special Services Division, which includes the Investigation Bureau, the Professional Standards Team, the Recruitment and Hiring Team, and the Training Team. Chief Cregan also previously managed the Field Services Division, including the Patrol Bureau, Traffic Bureau, Downtown Enforcement Team, Community Service Officers, Field Evidence Technicians, SWAT Team, and the Hostage Negotiations Team. Chief Cregan also developed and implemented the inRESPONSE Mental Health Support Team, a first-of-its-kind crisis team in Santa Rosa, diverting calls for service to mental health professionals.
“John Cregan brings a proven track record as a leader in law enforcement, and a history of working with our community to create meaningful reform,” explains Mayor Chris Rogers. “The department is in good hands with Chief Cregan at the helm.”
During Chief Cregan’s first 90 days as Chief of Police, he will outline his Violence Reduction Plan, increase proactive enforcement of illegal sideshows, and lead an initiative to help build and maintain community trust. Chief Cregan will work toward establishing data and intelligence-based policing techniques, increasing SRPD staff wellness programs, and increasing fair, equitable, impartial, and constitutional policing practices.
Chief John Cregan lives in Santa Rosa with his wife, Angela, and two school-aged daughters. The City of Santa Rosa will announce a public swearing-in ceremony for Chief Cregan in the coming weeks.
