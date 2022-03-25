Jim Pitt – More than a name on a building

This article technically is about an upcoming event; yet it’s much more than that too. The event is to be held on April 11, 2022. The location is on the campus of Rancho Cotate High School at 5450 Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park at the Theater, Arts, & Gymnasium (TAG) Building. The time is 7:30-9 p.m. The reason? The theater portion of this building will be officially named “The James Pitt Theater.”
Two retired English teachers, colleagues of Pitt, will kick off the dedication ceremony with opening remarks. They are Lanny Lowery and Laurel Aiona. Both taught with Pitt at Rancho Cotate High School. Lowery retired in 2018, although he came back in 2022 as a media teacher at John Reed Elementary. Aiona was Pitt’s best friend, taught at the high school for 41 years and retired in 2015. Former students of Pitt will be the guest speakers. They are Bob Portlock, Jill Zschach, Emily Meierding, Rick Nelson, Dan Brown, and Matt Samuelson.
From concept to execution, this has been a multi-year labor of love for those involved. As explained in my original article of June 11, 2020, the process started in 2019 when a group of former colleagues reached out to other teachers and former students. They kept efforts quiet, knowing that Pitt would insist they not pursue naming the theater after him. The school board approved naming the theater after Pitt at their June 9, 2020, board meeting. With the pandemic and school closures, it’s taken almost two years to get from approval to the actual dedication.
“Life is like theatre. Each new day is a new scene with new acts and roles to portray. The sets always change. You come across new dialogue and lines to exchange between others. Scripts are improvised. But the beauty in it is that every day, you are constantly learning who you are and how others around you are.” That quote by Melody Joy, seems to capture why Pitt was more than just an English and Drama teacher. As great as his contributions to education were,
it’s the impact he had on his students that stand out. Let’s look at a few of those.
Former student Joshua Dylan Mellars wrote “Mr. Pitt’s passion for theater, his giving nature, his kindness, sense of humor and generosity of spirit were always present.” Former student Nora Songster said, “I have never forgot the experiences I had as a result of Mr. Pitt’s untiring and sometimes thankless work to keep drama an option for aspiring thespians at Rancho Cotate High School.” Former student Dan Brown reported that “Mr. Pitt was a guiding light that left a lasting impact.” Another former student, Erin Lane said, “He supported me. He made me realize I was worth something.” They went on to say “Because of Mr. Pitt, I am an artist. Because of Mr. Pitt, I am safe. Because of Mr. Pitt I’m alive.” They described him by saying “He was the protector of the sensitive and the champion of the curious.”
Pitt started his career in education at the old Petaluma High School. He came to Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District in 1972 as an English and Drama teacher at their junior high school. In 1983 he moved to Rancho Cotate High School. He retired in 2007. Pitt passed away in early 2020. Having a real theater was always his dream. He worked hard to get the 1990 school bond passed, which eventually led to this dream becoming a reality.
Lowery said, “It struck me how he put on so many plays in the cafeteria.” Lowery shared that “he didn’t just put on old standards – there are so many different kinds of people, we want to know and understand. He used his plays to do this.” He also founded the Gay Straight Alliance club on campus before it was popular, and he “gave safe haven to kids at a very vulnerable time in their life.” Aiona described him as being “quietly courageous.”
In closing, former student Brown wrote in 2019, “Someone could write a great play about his bond with students. We all loved him.” I would love to attend that play! There’s no way to capture the essence of this beloved teacher in a short article. However, if you attend this dedication event on April 11, hear the words of his former students and colleagues, and their emotional tributes, it is likely you’ll agree that the naming of the theater as “The James Pitt Theater” is much more than just a name on a building.
