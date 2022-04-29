Jessica Holman All Star Teacher

Jessica Holman has been teaching at Rancho Cotate High School for over 26 years. She was one of five Bay Area teachers selected by NBC Bay Area Sports and Provident Credit Union for the title of All Star Teacher. She is the only North Bay teacher to be selected. She gets the title but that’s not the end of the competition. Just one of the five finalists can earn $20,000 for their schools based on the votes they receive from their communities. Whoever gets the most votes, their school gets the cash prize. She’s done her part, now the rest is up to you!
Here’s the critical information. Voting ends June 6, 2022. The Voting link is http://astsweeps.com. You must be 18 years of age, a permanent, legal resident of the United States, physically residing in one of the 50 states or District of Columbia. You also must be the authorized account holder of the email account from which the vote is made.
Currently, voting is limited to one vote per person per day during the voting period. When you click on the voting link, you’ll be asked your full name, your email, phone number, and zip code. An optional question is what cable provider you have. You must certify you are 18 or older, agree to the terms and conditions and privacy policy. You will use a drop-down box to select Jessica Holman and Rancho Cotate High School as receiving your vote. Then you submit your entry. You can view the videos and read the statements about all five finalists at: https://www.nbcsports.com/bayarea/all-star-teacher/2022-all-star-teacher-finalists.
Here’s a little background on Holman. Born in Marin, she currently lives in Sebastopol and grew up in Sonoma County. She is a product of the Cotati Rohnert Park School District including having graduated from Rancho Cotate High School in 1986. She earned her teaching credentials from Sonoma State University in 1993. For her first 22 years, she taught English as her core subject. Over the last four years she has taught “a 3-tiered Hospitality, Management and Event course pathway…” as part of the high school’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) program. With all that, she has also been the Advisor at the High school for the Associated Student Body (Student Government/Leadership) over the last fifteen years. Holman said, “because of my experiences at Rancho Cotate, they’ve made me the leader that I feel I am today and qualified me to teach the leaders of tomorrow.”
In commenting about this award, Holman stressed “it’s not me, it’s Rancho Cotate. I just feel doing my job to the best of my ability is enough. Being recognized for that job is an honor.” She’s thankful for the teacher friend who nominated her for this award too. She is excited about the possibility to earn thousands of dollars for her school. Already ideas are being thrown out on how to use the money when and if, the school wins it. Students, when asked how they’d like to see the money used, threw out a variety of thoughts to include fixing up the cafeteria, improving the bathrooms, or creating a shaded area outside for eating lunch. The shaded area was a favorite of Holman as currently the high school has no outdoor dining area.
The final paragraph of the statement about Holman seems to capture her essence. It says, “Jessica’s life motto is: You have to play to win. Take opportunities. Choose to live your life. Fill your mind with memories, because winning, in the end, is being able to reflect on all one’s accomplishments, adventures, and experiences. Creating school culture for 26 years is Jessica’s game, and she has played to win.”
Are you ready to play to win the $20,000 for the Ranch? This is your opportunity to make a difference for the students on campus. Holman’s many accomplishments over the last 26 years earned her the title of All Star Teacher. She’ll always have the memories that led to this point. It would be nice to see her efforts lead to her beloved Rancho Cotate High School win the vote and earn the money too. To make it happen, all you must do is vote, now and every day until the June 6th deadline.
