Jeopardy group playing for charity

After finally able to get together in person again, on Saturday, March 12, Chris and Diane Borr hosted their annual Jeopardy party based on the events of 2021. The players were divided into two teams. The Red Team was headed by Shari Lorenz and the charity they selected to play for was NOAH. The Blue Team was headed by Stu Kesler and the charity they played for was Nova Ukraine. Donations were accepted in any amount comfortable with each player’s budget. After Final Jeopardy, the Blue Team won and the most money ever raised, $1,850, will help provide humanitarian relief for the people of Ukraine. After posting pics of the event online, an additional donation of $150 was received making the total donation in the grand sum of $2,000!
