This soulful and heartfelt celebration of 50 years of the funky and fabulous New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival invites you to bliss out on New Orleans unique culture, featuring Jimmy Buffett, Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, Al Green, Herbie Hancock, Earth, Wind & Fire, and many others.
By name, it’s The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, but sometimes the word jazz has played, if not second fiddle, perhaps second cornet. Jazz’s direct evolution began in New Orleans, many of its great musicians still come from this town. This city has often grown the raw produce to which the value has been added elsewhere. During the '60s many of the jazz clubs in the French Quarter had given way to striptease. The city suffered a bout of self-flagellation for not always supporting its native music though, to be fair, that may reflect the fertility of the city in nurturing so many performers rather than the lack of jobs. In New Orleans, jazz survives with the help of tourism. But since tourists are citizens of the world, that might be a tribute to the music’s far-flung popularity. In the spirit of the movement, Preservation Hall, a place dedicated solely to traditional jazz, opened in the French Quarter amid the strip clubs. Other traditional jazz spots would follow, including the Palm Court Cafe. It’s the festival, however, that has given Jazz the most visibility in the town of its nativity. Curiously, while Jazz gave the event a name, the Fest has made big names out of other native performers.
Ernie K-Doe was a bonafide New Orleans born Rhythm and Blues star who achieved national fame with his 1961 recording, ‘Mother-in-Law,’ written by Allen Toussaint. Besides his singing, K- Doe was known for his chatter, including the revelation he made one afternoon while emceeing his show on a Jazz Fest stage. Now some people would respectfully disagree perhaps ranking other great moments as competitors, such as the construction of a flood protection levee system or the discovery of a cure for yellow fever. While we cannot contest the accuracy of his claims, we could add, that, without a doubt, his empire was a place of unparalleled discovery. To the senses it's a distant fiddle, the spontaneity of a brass band in procession, or perhaps an electric guitar being put through its pre-performance twangs just as a sweet cloud of barbecue casts it's spell.
Frankie Ford was from New Orleans too. His biggest hit was the rock and roll style ‘Sea Cruise’ which began with a ship bell clanging followed by a wishful journey. It’s a cliche among many performers to introduce one of their songs by saying, ‘it goes something like this.’ There are many great performers who have played the Jazz Fest but none who can claim to be the founder of a genre of American music, except for the late Bill Monroe. The mandolin player is credited with having created Bluegrass. Derived from rockabilly, Bluegrass sizzles with stringed instruments played so fast, especially Monroe’s mandolin, that they could be smokin’.
But if there's a lesson to be learned from the Jazz Fest, never have to compete with the Nevilles. But then, there's so much else to behold. Look at the crowd in the gospel tent. Most people in that number would probably never experience the music in the churches. Look at the performers. Many groups, we suspect, now exist for the Jazz Fest. Sure, they perform before the pews on Sundays, but the Fest is the big show in their lives. Stories have been told of record producers coming to the Fest to scout talent. Recording contracts were signed. The music found a new audience. Jazz Fest put the music on the map. And that’s the gospel. The Gospel Tent, probably more than any other, is the beacon of what's happening in New Orleans, with the community, especially the black community. Because in order to have a gospel tent, you have to have churches, you’ve to have a people. If music is nourishment for the soul, good food is nourishment for all else. Do not look for hotdogs and burgers at the Fest.
When the choruses are performing, the crowds in the gospel tent clap along in rhythm. They may be responding to the music or perhaps to the messages. Either way the tent at that moment is a temple, if not to the spirit within, then to the spirit of the festival. And in the distance, a brass band begins its march. You should know that the film is a lively presentation of music, cultural history, native color, food, and fun. There’s no such thing as separation of the culture in New Orleans. It’s blended together. In the end, it’s the blend that makes the culture.
Written by Gregory Mann
The Cotati Music Festival is coming back hosted by the Cotati Chamber of Commerce, Saturday June 25 at La Plaza Park. This is a free event.
Band Schedule (tentative): 12-1p.m. Rotten Tomatoes Main Stage; 1-1:30 p.m. Bluebyrds Second Stage; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Pardon the Interruption Main Stage; 2:30-3 p.m. Bluebyrds Second Stage; 3-4 p.m. Sonoma Shakers Main Stage; 4-4:30 p.m. Bluebyrds Second Stage; 4:30-6 p.m. The Soul Section Main Stage.
Volunteers are needed. Go to chamber@cotati.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.