January 1st is the beginning of the new year. We often make resolutions such as getting more exercise, better eating habits, to stop smoking or other things we want to change about ourselves in the upcoming year. According to a survey by the website National Today, 55 percent of Americans make New Year’s resolutions but over one third of those who do, never keep them. Yet there’s more to January than this first day of a new year.
According to news.yahoo.com, “there are over 100 more holidays and special dates that are observed” in January. Somehow, National Bloody Mary Day and National Hangover Day makes absolute sense for celebrating on the first day of the month. Others that follow in the first week are National Science Fiction Day on the second, National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day on the third, National Trivia Day on the fourth, National Whipped Cream Day on the fifth, National Cuddle Up Day on the sixth, National Bobblehead Day on the seventh, and National Bubble Bath Day on the eighth.
If you haven’t already done so, January 6 provides the perfect time to take down the Christmas tree. National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day is on that date. It marks the last of the 12 days of Christmas. This day “was created to add some excitement to the usually difficult process of letting go of the festive Christmas season” according to National Today. Please make sure to properly recycle your tree.
January 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Our law enforcement officers often get in the news when bad things happen; yet may not get recognized for all the good things they contribute to our city, state, and nation. This day is a good day to show our gratitude to them. Again, according to National Today, they are “a critical part of our lives” and they “keep our neighborhoods safe.” Created in 2015, this is an opportunity to show them “that the difficult career path they have chosen is recognized by the people who they protect and uphold the law for.”
Another important factor of daily life is the radio. We often get news, weather, and sports by listening to it. The radio also brings us music to listen to, whether in our homes, cars, or at work. On January 13 annually, we can honor those who invented this technology and created the concept of public broadcasts. It was an Italian electrical engineer Guglielmo Marconi that proved it was possible to broadcast transmissions. He sent and received the first one in 1895. By the early 1900s the medium developed so that voice and music signals could be heard over the radio. The world’s first public radio broadcast was a 1910 live opera from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.
Another well-known day in January is Martin Luther King’s Birthday on January 15. Most of us have heard his famous “I Have a Dream” speech and many sadly remember his assassination. Born in 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. King was one of the most visible leaders of the Civil Rights Movement in the United States. He came to prominence when he led the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955 after schoolgirl Claudette Colvin and more well-known Rosa Parks both refused to give up their bus seats to white men. King won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in this movement in 1964. He was assassinated by James Earl Ray on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, TN. In 2000, Utah became the last state in the union to have a holiday named after King. The federal holiday is celebrated on January 17 which is the third Monday of the month.
Let’s finish this article with National Spouses Day. According to National Today, the “foundation of this day derives from the idea of showing thanks to your partner.” In contrast to Valentine’s Day, the focus of this day is on giving “time” rather than “gifts” to celebrate your spouse or partner. Life of a couple can get complicated by jobs, raising a family, or other daily activities. So, on this day – being a couple is encouraged. Hold hands, do something together you both enjoy, or just spend some quality time with each other. According to a survey by the Millennial Marketing Agency the top five reasons to appreciate your spouse (or partner) are that they are a hard worker (60 percent), you can be yourself around them (56% percent, they make you laugh (56 percent), they are smart (52 percent), and they are supportive of your goals and desires (48 percent).
