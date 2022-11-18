Jack Piccinini named Sebastopol Interim Fire Chief

Sebastopol City Manager Larry McLaughlin today announced the appointment of Jack Piccinini as interim fire chief upon the retirement of outgoing Fire Chief Bill Braga. Piccinini’s first day will coincide with Chief Braga’s last day, December 25. Born and raised in the Sebastopol area, Piccinini began his professional firefighting career when he joined the Santa Rosa Fire Department in 1974, the same year he graduated from Analy High School. His more than four decades of firefighting experience include 32 years as a battalion chief with the City of Santa Rosa from which he retired in 2016. He has also served as interim fire chief for Central Fire Authority, overseeing the Rincon Valley and Windsor fire departments and has served as a volunteer fire captain for the Sebastopol Fire Department since 1976.
City Manager Larry McLaughlin stated, “Jack’s experience and familiarity with our department will make for a seamless transition after the retirement of Chief Braga. He’s well known and respected for both his leadership and hands-on experience in Sonoma County and throughout the state in directing emergency operations and fire suppression activities.”
