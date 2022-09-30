We invite you and your family to come enjoy the 4th annual Halloween Carnival with Dia De Los Muertos Celebration on Saturday, October 29 from 12-5 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center.
We will be providing all your favorites like; the haunted maze (scary and un-scary times will be scheduled), Community Altars in partnership with the Latino Alliance, a wide variety of animals from Safari Encounters, a juggler/unicyclist, an undead DJ, food vendors, and so much more! Additionally, this year we will have a new and improved costume contest! Pre-registration is required for anyone who is interested in participating in the contest. All contest participants will receive a certificate and a piece of candy. There will be one grand prize winner from each category who will receive an additional prize. Register by going here https://bit.ly/RPCostumeContest. As always, anyone who shows up to the event in costume get a piece of candy!
This year, our fundraising partner is the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District Outdoor Education Program with all carnival game proceeds helping every 5th grader from the CRPUSD schools to attend outdoor education at the Nature Bridge Golden Gate Campus!
