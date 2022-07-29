An evening with Greg Sarris: Memoir on Homeland and Belonging
Tuesday, August 2, 6–8 p.m.
$10 – 25 Sliding scale. Sold out however please join the wait list.
The Magic of Twill in Basketry with Charlie Kennard
Saturday, August 13, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm
$110. Pre-registration is required.
Flat strips of material such as cattail, crushed tule, bark, New Zealand flax, and split bamboo, can be interlaced in many ways, to make decorative patterns and to create the structure of baskets. We will learn basic twill weaves using single-color bamboo or cattail, reweaving the same strips for different exercises. Participants using cattail will be able to keep the strips; bamboo strips will be returned to the instructor at the end of the workshop. A handout will illustrate a selection of weaves. Charlie will also show a variety of twill weave baskets and mats and demonstrate splitting bamboo into thin strips. Even if you have done other types of weaving, this workshop will stretch your brain!
Art Walk - Gallery and grounds Open at the Laguna Environmental Center
Saturday, August 20, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Location: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa
Free. No RSVP needed. More details.
Enjoy the art exhibit, visit our native plant demonstration garden, and bring a picnic! August is the last month to see our current exhibit “Protecting the Environment that Sustains Us” featuring the Pointless Sisters Art Quilt Group. For this exhibit, the group challenged themselves to portray the threats our population and environment face from the consequences of fire, flood, droughts, and urban development including loss of species habitat. Their mission for this exhibit is to bring environmental awareness through art to the community using a variety of surface design techniques including mixed media, photography, stitching, and painting.
Fresh pressed flowers
Workshop with Jan Lochner
Saturday, August 27, 1– 4 p.m.
$35. Pre-registration is required.
In this make-and-take workshop, local gardener and Laguna Foundation volunteer Jan Lochner will share the simplicity and beauty of the art of pressing flowers. Jan will demonstrate techniques she uses to press and use flowers. We will make various useful items, from bookmarks and cards to window ornaments and refrigerator magnets. All workshop materials and supplies, including flowers, are provided. Participants need only bring an open creative spirit and a smile. Suitable for eight years old and up (minors must be accompanied by an adult). Join us for this fun , hands-on and informative workshop as Jan shares her secrets of pressing flowers in hopes that you will continue to enjoy this easy and enjoyable art process on your own.
Thank you for supporting our mission to restore, conserve, and educate the community about the importance of the Laguna de Santa Rosa.
For more information, call 707-527-9277 ext. 100 or maggiehart@lagunafoundaiton.org.
