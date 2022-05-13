I can’t believe I am still protesting

There is a popular meme that shows an elderly woman holding a sign that says, “I can’t believe I’m still protesting this stuff.” Wednesday a vibrant group of seniors at Cogir of Rohnert Park were protesting for peace…again.
What started as a Peace Circle at the beginning of Putin’s attacks on the Ukraine turned to a more active approach. The group at Cogir Senior place on Snyder, started meeting once a week to meditate and pray for peace in the Ukraine. After a few moments of quiet time, they would write their prayers and petitions on fabric and ribbon and tie them to the designated Peace Tree in front of the building.
The idea being the same as the Tibetan prayer flags. The wind would take the intentions to where they needed to go. The residents also hoped that the birds would use the loose strings to add to their spring nests.
After a month, the group decided to be more active. They made posters and invited other residents to join them. Of course, it was one of the warmest days of spring, but they persisted and “protested for Peace.”
It was interesting to see the response of some folks passing by on Snyder Lane. From people ignoring the group, a driver texting while driving and those who waved and honked. Plenty of peace signs were flashed by bicyclists which added to the positive energy.
Afterwards each senior said how that event made them feel like they were doing something bigger. They intend to invite more residents next week. The idea of inviting students was also mentioned.
If you see the seniors for Peace on any given day on Snyder Lane. If you do happen to drive by, honk, wave or even stop by and hold a sign. Peace is for all of us.
