Housing project - Cotati

The cost of living is getting worse and worse for residents all across the United States. When we talk about overall housing prices, California takes the cake though. So, whenever a community can come together to create an environment that’s much cheaper to live than other parts of the city, while still having fantastic houses, they do it. For those who have followed the Cotati City Council closely over the years, you know that affordable housing is the number one issue they tend to discuss, which is why Wednesday afternoon was such a monumental milestone.
Wednesday marked the opening of the Kessing Ranch housing project. This project was made specifically for those individuals who can’t afford to pay as much on living expenses as other residents. It was mostly young families and people living by themselves. Mayor Mark Landman was joined by Dev Goetschius, director of the housing land trust of Sonoma County, and other members of the project to speak to those families who have the privilege of living in the new houses.
The goal of Housing Land Trust of Sonoma is a nonprofit corporation that was founded in 2002, with the goal of making housing affordable for those families who have been squeezed out of the housing market due to high cost of living. Housing Land Trust owns real estate in certain areas of the city, and they work together with local city officials to create housing that is much more affordable to families. In this time of rising inflation, rent control and all the other things that cause prices to rise, having a community-based corporation working to help those families in need is something every community needs.
“I have personally been involved with this for six years,” Goetschius said. “It really picked up speed when Richmond American came into the picture, and we were able to talk to them.”
This particular project, according to Goetschius, was started by Richmond American Homes. They proposed the idea to the city, in this case the council, who then discusses and votes on it. If it passes the committee vote, then the Housing Land Trust gets involved and works with Richmond American to build the homes.
“This project is based on Richmond American wanting to do this and getting approval from the city to do it, then we come in a bit later as a partner to assist the city in creating housing that is accessible and affordable to the work force,” Goetschius said. “We really act as adjunct staff to the City of Cotati to help them fulfill their housing goals.”
“We then partner with Richmond America. There are three circles, you’ve got the partnership with the city, Housing Land Trust, and the developer. Together we have a private non-profit and public partnership where everyone has their own set of tasks and goals. Then in partnership we are able to qualify families, provide home buyer education, help secure 30-year mortgages and then Richmond American builds the house.”
After the presentations by Mayor Landman, Richmond America, Goetschius, and City Manager Damien O’Bid, those in attendance got the opportunity to look at the house and check out all the hard work the city put in to make these members feel at home.
It’s always good when you see dreams become a reality. In this difficult time, seeing families being able to have their dream house without having to pay a premium price makes everything wonderful. If Wednesday’s celebration was any indication, we may very well see more housing projects become a reality.
