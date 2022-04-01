The Santa Rosa Fire Department received several calls for a house on fire with a child trapped on the roof. The first engine arrived in under four minutes and found a two-story home with black smoke coming from the front door and from windows on the second floor. A young adult man was hanging on to a small, steep section of the first story roof. He had been forced out through a second story window by the heat and smoke. The firefighters from the first engine quickly raised a ladder and climbed up to rescue the victim. He was assessed by paramedics and was not injured.
As other crews arrived, they joined the personnel on scene and quickly entered the home with hoses to search for additional occupants and extinguish the fire. They found a kitten that was overcome by smoke, removed it from the house, and delivered it to paramedics who were standing by. The cat was successfully resuscitated and taken to the vet by its owners. Firefighters also removed a Bearded Dragon lizard that was a family pet. It survived as well.
No other occupants were found in the home, and the fire was brought under control in 20 minutes. The structure had extensive heat and smoke damage throughout all rooms on both floors. The damage to the structure and contents is estimated to be $250,000. The fire was determined to be accidental in nature and the cause is still under investigation. Four adults were displaced by the fire.
