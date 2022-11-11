November is National Native American Heritage Month, a recognition of the ancestry and traditions of Native American/Indigenous Peoples. As described by the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), this month is “a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people.”
Join the Sonoma County Library's celebration with materials from our collection and free programs for all ages. Advance registration is required for select events.
For teens & adults. Join us at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library on Nov. 15 for an author talk with Sonoma State professor Dr. James V. Mestaz! Dr. Mestaz will discuss his first book, Strength from the Waters: A History of Indigenous Mobilization in Northwest Mexico, demonstrating how the Mayo people used newly available opportunities to maintain their connection to their river system and protect their Indigenous id
For teens & adults. Watch the documentary film Inhabitants from November 1-15 with special viewing access, then meet the filmmakers for a virtual panel discussion on Tuesday, November 15, at 6:00 pm! Inhabitants follows five Native American communities as they restore their traditional land management practices in the face of climate change.
For teens & adults. Join us on Wednesday, December 14 at 9 a.m. for a virtual author talk with Dr. Nicole Eustace! Dr. Eustace, a professor of history at New York University, will discuss her Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America. The book reconstructs a 1722 crime and its aftermath, bringing us into the overlapping worlds of white colonists and Indigenous peoples in this formative period.
