Honoring Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month
Join the Sonoma County Library's celebration of Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month, observed annually from September 15-October 15, honoring the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latinx* people.
Celebrate this month and beyond with materials from our collection and free programs in English and Spanish for all ages. Advance registration is required for select events.
Read our bilingual news post for all the information, and see below for a selection of events you won't want to miss!
*Latinx, a gender-neutral term referring to someone living in the United States who was born in or has ancestors from Latin America (Britannica High School, 2022)
For Kids
Mariela’s Music Time is an educational, energetic, and interactive bilingual performance for kids and families, filled with multicultural sounds and the rich traditions of our Bay Area. Join the fun at three library locations: Guerneville, Northwest, and Windsor.
Join Lucky Diaz, multi–Latin Grammy Award–winning and six-time Emmy–nominated musician and songwriter, on Tuesday, October 4 and Wednesday, October 5! Lucky will share his book Paletero Man and perform the music that inspired the story at six library locations: Central Santa Rosa, Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Rincon Valley, Rohnert Park-Cotati, and Roseland.
For Teens
Join Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén's Mexican folklórico dance workshop for teens! Learn basic folklórico footwork, skirt technique, and theatrical makeup skills. No previous dance experience necessary. Learn dance at three locations: Central Santa Rosa, Cloverdale, and Bayer Farm in Roseland.
For Adults
Listen to beautiful Spanish-language love songs from Trío Nuevo Amanecer. This Santa Rosa trio plays boleros and romantic ballads of Latin America, classic folk songs—such as Bésame Mucho, Reloj, and Solamente una Vez—as well as traditional Mexican music and more. Enjoy performances at four library locations: Central Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, Roseland, and Sonoma Valley.
Learn the traditional Mexican folk art of papel picado (cut paper banners), taught by Maria Gonzalez-Blue, an artist and altar maker. Join us in creating your own tissue paper banner for upcoming celebrations, including Day of the Dead, at three library locations: Rincon Valley, Roseland, and Petaluma. Advance registration required.
For All Ages
Our bilingual Zumba classes combine Latin and international music with a fun and effective workout, taught by Maestra Elsa Tapia! Join Maestra Elsa at six locations: Bayer Farm in Roseland, Cloverdale, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Rincon Valley, and Sonoma Valley.
Celebrate With Us
Thank you for being a member of the Sonoma County Library community. Visit us online or in person at one of our branches. Be sure to check out open jobs at Sonoma County Library here.
Questions? Please call your local library branch
Honrando el Mes de la Herencia Hispana Latinx
Únase a la celebración del Mes de la Herencia Hispana Latinx de la Biblioteca del Condado de Sonoma, observado desde el 15 de septiembre al 15 de octubre anualmente para honrar las historias, culturas, y contribuciones de personas Hispanas o Latinx.*
Celebre este mes y más allá con materiales de nuestra colección y programas gratuitos en inglés y español para todas las edades. Se requiere registro anticipado para eventos seleccionados.
Lea nuestra publicación de noticias bilingüe para obtener toda la información, y vea a continuación una selección de eventos que no querrá perderse!
*Latinx, un término neutral de género que refiere a alguien viviendo en los Estados Unidos que nació en Latinoamérica o tiene ancestros de Latinoamérica (Britannica High School, 2022)
Para niños
Mariela’s Music Time es una actuación bilingüe educativa, enérgica, e interactiva para niños y sus familias. Está lleno de ritmos y sonidos multiculturales, junto con las ricas tradiciones de nuestra Área de la Bahía. Únase a la diversión en tres bibliotecas: Guerneville, Northwest y Windsor.
¡Únase a Lucky Díaz, músico y compositor ganador del premio Grammy Latino y seis veces nominado al Emmy, el martes 4 de octubre y el miércoles 5 de octubre! Lucky compartirá su libro Paletero Man e interpretará la música que inspiró la historia en seis bibliotecas: Central Santa Rosa, Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Rincon Valley, Rohnert Park-Cotati, y Roseland.
Para adolescentes
Únase al taller de danza folklórica mexicana del Grupo Folklorico Quetzalén para adolescentes. Aprenda pasos básicos, la técnica de la falda, y como maquillarse para el teatro. No es necesaria experiencia previa en baile. Aprenda a bailar en tres lugares: Central Santa Rosa, Cloverdale, y Bayer Farm en Roseland.
Para adultos
El Trío Nuevo Amanecerde Santa Rosa toca boleros y corridos románticos de Latinoamérica, canciones folclóricas clásicos como Bésame mucho, Reloj, y Solamente una vez tanto como música tradicional mexicana y más. Disfrute de esta presentación en cuatro bibliotecas: Central Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, Roseland, y Sonoma Valley.
Aprenda el arte de papel picado bajo la instrucción de María González-Blue, una artista y altarista. Únase a nosotros para crear una bandera para las celebraciones que aproximan, incluyendo el Día de Muertos, en tres bibliotecas: Rincon Valley, Roseland, y Petaluma. Se requiere registro anticipado.
Para todas las edades
¡Nuestras clases bilingües de Zumba combinan música latina e internacional con un entrenamiento divertido y efectivo, impartido por la Maestra Elsa Tapia! Únase a Maestra Elsa en un lugar especial y cinco Bibliotecas: Bayer Farm en Roseland, Cloverdale, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Rincon Valley, y Sonoma Valley.
Celebra con nosotros
Gracias por ser miembro de la comunidad de Bibliotecas del Condado de Sonoma. Visítenos en línea o en persona en una de nuestras sucursales. Asegúrese de consultar los trabajos disponible en la Biblioteca del Condado de Sonoma aquí.
¿Preguntas? Por favor llame a su biblioteca local o haga clic para mandar un mensaje.
