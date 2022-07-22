The Pacific Coast Air Museum is presenting the one-time event for the Vietnam Era Veterans August 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free to those who served between 1964-1974 any post and any service. There will be guest speakers, refreshments, and comradery. Reconnect, remember, respect with vets surrounded by era aircraft at the Pacific Coast Air Museum, One Air Way Drive, next to the Sonoma County Airport.
