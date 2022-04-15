Three local Holocaust survivors or descendants – Eric Angress, Miriam Susan Dregéy, and Sandy Feldhorn – will be sharing how they were helped by “upstanders” who did the right thing – including a Gestapo officer, local families, a Hungarian soldier, and convent nuns.
The event will include musical performances, as well as candle lighting by Jewish and other Holocaust survivors and those targeted by genocide.
Our intention is to honor all Holocaust survivors and transmit their legacy to younger generations in ways that are meaningful and empowering.
The program is free and open to the public, but registration by no later than April 26th is required. To register for the commemoration and receive the Zoom link, please go to the Sonoma County JCC website at: at: www.jccsoco.org/main/yom-hashoah-commemoration/
The event is being co-sponsored by Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County, Sonoma County synagogues, The Alliance for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide, the JCC Alliance of North America, and other organizations.
For additional information call the Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County, (707) 528-4222
