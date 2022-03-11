After March 11, in schools and childcare facilities, masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended. Individual school districts can decide to be more restrictive than the state and may continue to require masks. Masks will still be required for everyone in high transmission settings such as public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities. N95 or other high-quality masks are recommended. Public health authorities also recommend that you stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.