Holman winner of 2022 all-star teacher award

From left to right: Kai Correa - Bench Coach, SF Giants; Jessica Holman - Rancho Cotate High School; Mark Hallberg - Third Base Coach, SF Giants; Juan Maio - VP, Sales NBC Sports Bay Area; Joshua Melander - Business Development Manager, Provident Credit Union.
NBC Sports Bay Area and Provident Credit Union have announced Jessica Holman of Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park as the recipient of the 2022 All-Star Teacher Award, presented by Provident Credit Union. The $20,000 award was presented to Holman on Friday, June 24, during an on-field ceremony before the San Francisco Giants/Cincinnati Reds game at Oracle Park. Additionally, each of the All-Star Teacher Award finalists will receive $2,000 for their school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.