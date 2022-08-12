SOMO Village presents Unity- Sonoma County’s own holistic festival with local practitioners, service providers, and vendors of Sonoma County, bringing the community together and celebrating all things holistic health and wellness. With over 40 practitioners specializing in sound healing, bodywork, meditation and yoga, live performances, ceramics classes, food vendors, elixir bars, arts & crafts vendors, a sustainable fashion show, natural products bazaar, meditation garden, farmer’s market and much more, this is an event you don’t want to miss! Join the movement and help unite the community under all things Sonoma County wellness.
Holistic wellness is an approach to health that views all aspects of an individual’s life and how they interact with their environment.
Holistic wellness differs from other treatment approaches in that it is viewed as a lifestyle couple with a deeper understanding of self.
Holistic wellness is important because it helps individuals conceptualize illness by looking at all aspects of their lives.
Individuals who engage in talk-therapy in order to address stressors and offer coping showed improvement in their ability to heal and fight disease.
Physical health pertains to cardiovascular ability, strength, and flexibility.
Spiritual health signifies the development of purpose and meaning of life.
Social health focuses on the connection and support that one feels with their peers, family, and community.
A holistic therapist can help an individual holistic wellness through assessment of the holistic domains, set goals related to the outcomes and facilitate interventions to expand and grow areas of deficit.
The Unity-Sonoma County holistic festival will be at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park on August 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
