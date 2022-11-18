As the holidays are fast approaching, so are the mailing deadlines to reach loved ones serving overseas. The postal service is committed to delivering holiday cheer to the brave men and women serving on military bases across the globe.
To send packages to military and diplomatic addresses abroad, the Postal Service offers a discounted price of $20.95 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box. The price includes a $1.50 discount per box for mail sent to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) destinations worldwide.
Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost at Post Office locations and can also be ordered via usps.com. Postage, labels, and customs forms can also be printed online anytime using the Click-N-Ship feature. All mailing products can be found at the Postal Store.
To ensure timely delivery by Dec. 25, the Postal Service recommends that cards and packages be sent to military APO/FPO/DPO addresses overseas no later than the mailing dates listed below.
Military Mail Addressed To and From APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092: Priority Mail Express Military Service*: Dec. 16, First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 9, Priority Mail Service: Dec. 9
Military Mail Addressed To and From APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093: Priority Mail Express Military Service*: N/A, First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 9, Priority Mail Service: Dec. 9
Military Mail Addressed To and From APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099: Priority Mail Express Military Service*: Dec. 16, First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 9, Priority Mail Service: Dec. 9
Military Mail Addressed To and From APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340: Priority Mail Express Military Service*: Dec. 16, First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 9, Priority Mail Service: Dec. 9
Military Mail Addressed To and From APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966: Priority Mail Express Military Service*: Dec. 16, First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 9, Priority Mail Service: Dec. 9
Use the military care kit to send presents and care packages
The Postal Service has created a free Military Care Kit based on the items most frequently requested by military families. The kit contains:
• Two Priority Mail APO/FPO Flat Rate Boxes
• Four Priority Mail Medium Flat Rate Boxes
• Priority Mail tape
• Priority Mail address labels
• Six custom forms envelopes
To order flat-rate boxes featuring the “America Supports You” logo or a military care kit, call 800-610-8734 or visit the online Postal Store.
