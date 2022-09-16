Concerned abut growing gang activity around Rancho Cotate High School, Principal Penny Chennell sent a letter to all parents urging them to tell their children to stay away from University Square, a popular lunchtime hangout for many students.
University Square, which is home to several restaurants, is popular with all kinds of students at lunchtime, but the presence of non-students bothered school administrators enough to tell students not to go there.
Chennell also would cancel Friday night football games, saying that the potential for gang violence existed and Rancho was fortunate to have not had any major fights.
Following a lead set by Cotati earlier in the year, Rohnert Park’s city council passed an ordinance that would allow the city to charge party hosts for repeated police response. Under the ordinance, hosts who throw loud parties that compel neighbors to call police would pay for police time if officers were asked to return.
Sonoma State University found itself with a growing cat problem. Dozens of abandoned and feral cats had made the campus their home and the college administration declared that feeding feral cats was prohibited.
Solutions proposed included trapping the cats and turning them over to the Humane Society or catching them, neutering them, and returning the cats to their outdoor home on the campus.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
