Cotati’s City Council has scheduled for tonight’s 7:30 meeting at city hall possible appointment of a new police chief to replace Tony Locarnini who leaves the department Sept. 30.
Leading candidates for the chief’s job include present Cotati patrolman Charles Snyder, 37, hired last month. Snyder had 11 years previous experience as an officer in Richmond.
For others are high on the list for the job, including Thomas Gray, 34, with nine years’ experience with the Palo Alto department; Sgt. Theodore Barnes, 32, with six years of experience with the Union City police department; Harold Pennington, 28, five-year officer with the San Rafael department, and John McKinney, 38, a nine-year officer with the Capitola department.
The review committee that determined the leading candidates for the job was made up of Sonoma County Under-sheriff Robert Hayes, Rohnert Park Director of Public Safety Bob Dennett, and Petaluma Police Chief Larry Higgins.
The council also review bids for the digging and specifications of the test well to be dug in the Holiday Park area. Preliminary estimations by City Engineer Paul Schoch put the probable figure around $8,000.
Lorraine Leivas will report progress of the newly formed Park and Recreation Commission to the council. It is expected the commission’s suggestion of building a bandstand in the Plaza will again be brought up.
Commissioners, at their last meeting, decided to keep the original rectangular shaped bandstand idea instead of changing it to a gazebo shaped bandstand.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
