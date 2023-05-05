Among the progressive newspapers of western California is the Sebastopol Journal, owned and published by Samuel P and John L. Cleek, both of whom have a highly specialized knowledge of the business which has constituted their life work. Samuel P. Cleek, the younger brother, was born April 28, 1891, in Orland, Glenn County, California, a son of Vincent C. and Julia C. (Richelieu) Cleek, both of whom are deceased, and he represents honored pioneer families of the state. His maternal grandfather, William Richelieu, a native of Virginia, made the trip to California in 1968 via the Isthmus of Panama, and Vincent C. Cleek accomplished the long and hazardous journey to the Pacific coast by means of an ox team and wagon in 1852. Subsequently he returned to the east but in 1863 again came to the Golden state, in which he spent the remainder of his life. He engaged in ranching and was supervisor of Colusa County at the time Glenn County was established. He was a Confederate veteran and he passed away in Sebastopol in 1909, while his wife’s death occurred in 1908.
Samuel P. Cleek attended the public schools of Glenn County and after the completion of his education joined his brother in the printing business, mastering the technicalities of the trade. On December 5, 1919, he founded the Sebastopol Journal and on July 1, 1922, John L. Cleek bought a half interest in the business. They purchased the Print Shop, owned by F. E. McDonald, consolidating the two, and now conducting a semi-weekly, containing from six to eight pages, all of which is home print. The paper is an effective exponent of local interests and preserves an independent attitude in politics, supporting all worthy projects without reference to party or personal considerations. It embodies the best elements of modern journalism and is growing steadily in public favor. The two brothers also conduct the Commercial Printing and Advertising Company in Santa Rosa.
In 1915 Mr. Cleek was married to Miss Ruby Ellen Snow of Sebastopol. He is a Knight Templar Mason and belongs to Aahmes Temple of the Mystic Shrine at Oakland, California. He is also connected with the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and the local parlor of the Native Sons of the Golden West.
Cleek loses no opportunity to “boost” his community by the spoken and written word and is rated among the able journalists and enterprising young businessmen of Sonoma County.
His brother, John L. Cleek was born in Orland, October 16, 1882, and is one of a family of eight children, consisting of seven sons and one daughter. He completed a course in the Orland High School and in 1904 was graduated from the State Teachers College at Chico, California. He also studied law but has never practiced. Before his graduation from the State Teachers College, he had become interested in the newspaper business and for two years he was editor, owner, and publisher of the Orland Register. He spent a few months in Chico and then moved to Wheatland, California. He purchased the Wheatland Four Corners and operated that paper for sixteen years, except for a few months when he was city editor of the Klamath Chronicle. He is an able writer, clothing his thoughts in well chosen words, and has always borne in mind the dignity and worth of his profession and its responsibility to the public. In 1922 he moved to Sebastopol and has since been associated with his brother in the conduct of the Journal. He is deeply interested in the subject of irrigation, to which he has given much thought and study, and has been instrumental in developing projects of this nature in Orland and other parts of the state, thus increasing its productivity and consequently its prosperity. He is a practical agriculturist and has a fine ranch near Orland, also owning a good home at Sebastopol and business property at Wheatland.
On April 17, 1904, Mr. Cleek was married to Miss Elizabeth C. Wallace, of Chico, a daughter of the Rev. John Wallace, a minter of the Presbyterian Church. Mr. and Mrs. Cleek have three children; J. V., who is attending the University of California; and Sidney R. and George R., at home. Mr. Cleek is a Knight Templar Mason and a Noble of Islam Temple of the Mystic Shrine at San Francisco. He also belongs to the Eastern Star and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, while his political support is given to the democratic party. He is a man of keen intellect and high moral worth, thoroughly en rapport with the progressive spirit of the west, and numbers his friends by the hundreds.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park, Penngrove and Sonoma County.
