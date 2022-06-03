Visions require thinking about the future, as Dylan’s classic song goes, “The times they are a changing.” As the price of petroleum rises, collective lifestyles inevitably will change. The price of petroleum will rise because of dwindling supply, increasing demand in Asia, and developing countries and debasement of the dollar. The time frame for doubling or tripling the rice of petroleum might be two years or ten years, but it will double or triple. How well is Rohnert Park prepared for a post-carbon future and what can city council and residents do about it anyway?
The assumptions for 1960s planning where petroleum would remain inexpensive; America’s industrial production would remain centered in America; and global warming was science fiction. Dads figured that they could readily commute by automobile 20 or more miles to work, moms could tend the home and kids could play unsupervised in local neighborhoods. In this milieu, the town plan for Rohnert Park circa 1960s envisioned a green community. Houses were designed around regional parks, playgrounds and walkways with open spaces and wide thoroughfares for strolling, jogging, or biking.
Although the world is radically different today than fifty years ago, RP’s town plan with its ample green zones may be readily retooled to a 21st century realities. RP’s general layout is better suited to a unified town than Petaluma’s or Santa Rosa’s, which were permitted grow willy-nilly over large land expanses where thoroughfares and right of way were confused and lengthy distances, needed to be traversed. RP zoning was more uniform and development more consistent.
Nevertheless, Petaluma and Santa Rosa, along with Windsor, Sebastopol and Healdsburg seem far more future oriented in city planning than Rohnert Park, which has far more to gain with far less investment.
Building upon its existing parks and wide thoroughfares, a future-oriented RP requires revised assumptions better suited to the 21st century than those inherited from the 1960s.
Continued next week.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
