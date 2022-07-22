Kazoos (modern day plastic versions of the mirliton-a small horn) were probably named for the noise that they make. And they made plenty of that at the 27th annual Cotati Jazz Festival’s first Kazoo parade, which marched through town from Cotati Corner to Cotati Creek and back again. The frivolity bridged the park activities with those goings on at the Tradewinds, Spancky’s and other sites which hosted ongoing free live music. The entire town was engulfed in the New Orleans Spirit.
Many a dad was honored in this special weekend including Gerard Guidice, purveyor of jambalaya and cornbread. Larry Jones could not have been prouder of his son Justin, keyboard player in their band and 12-year-old prodigy.
After jamming and then soloing with the theme to “Charlie Brown,” Justin displayed typical kid behavior by exiting the stage to the swings while Mom Linda (lead singer) and dad Larry packed up.
The park event included crafts, massage, information booths and good food. The show ended with true classical jazz, as expected from a group of local music teachers called in the Music to My Ears Jazz Ensemble.
Jazz Festival coordinator Andre Morrow was pleased with the events and contributions. Hal of the net proceeds will be donated to Hurricane Katrina relief.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.