Plans to open a charter school in Rohnert Park were put on hold indefinitely. Marsha Napier, one of the educators working on the project, cited a lack of community involvement as the reason the proposal was not moving forward.
The Rohnert Park City Council opened 1994 with a prayer, much to the dismay of Irv Sutley. Sutley was recently a candidate for the 4th Senate District and has challenged other Sonoma County cities that have prayers at public meetings. Local pastor Jim Price said the invocation and the council got on with its business.
Food 4 Less owner Mike Runyan announced that he would pledge $5,000 in groceries if people would agree to turn in their old guns to local law enforcement agencies. The exchange will take place at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.
The City of Cotati reconsidered its policy on smoking. Most of the council members said they would support a law to ban smoking in all restaurants. So far, a public hearing has been held and the council decided that citizens should be polled before any decisions are made.
The Cotati Council also agree to implement a yard-waste pickup program, allowing citizens to put organic debris at curbside for free pickup. Citizens will not pay extra for this service for the first six months but eventually Larry’s Sanitary, Cotati’s waste hauler, will begin charging for the service.
Also, the Cotati Council accepted a conceptual plan to put sidewalks in along Old Redwood Highway. The plan is to have a sidewalk along the length of the road between the north and south ends of town.
An Enterprise Drive apartment complex was gutted on Thanksgiving when a fire roared through two buildings, destroying several apartments. Nobody was injured in the blaze, though six fire departments responded to extinguish the flames.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
