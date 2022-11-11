The owners of Triple S Tires on Commerce Blvd. grappled with Rohnert Park planners over the color of the tire store. While Triple S prefers its corporate colors, bright yellow with red trim, city planners insist that buildings must be painted off-white with dark trim.
After appealing to the council Triple S will get to keep its corporate colors, but next time the owner wants to paint the building he will have to check with city hall first.
A Rohnert Park woman was the victim of the only local murder in several years. Melody Ann Rocha, a legal clerk, and single mother, was found strangled in her garage.
The murder suspect, Leno Solorio, reportedly had been pursuing Rocha and is the prime suspect in the case. However, before police could find Solorio had had escaped to his native Mexico.
Rohnert Park police have compiled evidence incriminating Solorio and are hoping Mexican officials will prosecute the man.
A woman found sleeping under some newspapers in Cotati perplexed county officials for over a week. Since the woman was deaf and could not speak or use sign language, it was impossible for anyone to communicate with her.
Authorities later found out that she had lived in Ventura County for some time and is known as “Luscy.” The staff at North Bay Regional Center is working with Luscy and teaching her how to communicate.
Two minor league baseball organizations were looking at moving to Rohnert Park Stadium, but the Rohnert Park City Council chose not to commit funding for the venture.
In a city-to-city humanitarian gesture, the Cotati City Council agreed to send several boxes of 30th anniversary T-shirts to flood-stricken Chelsea, Iowa.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
