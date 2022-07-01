The Cotati Planning Commission voted April 7 against allowing a medical marijuana dispensary on East Cotati Ave. near Charles St.
In what the applicant’s attorney Lisa Gygax called a “ceremonial” vote, the commission voted 4-0 to deny the zoning clearance for a license application at the proposed location.
Cotati City Council passed an ordinance in August to allow one medical marijuana dispensary in the city. Dona Frank has been the only applicant thus far, using the name “Organic Care Center,” and Gygax says she’s been having nothing but problems with the city officials.
“It was bizarre,” said Gygax of the vote.
Commissioner Linell Hardy abstained because she owns property within 150 feet of the proposed site, but she would have voted to allow the dispensary.
Gygax said there were many comments on the corruption of youth by marijuana, including from members of the church across the street from the proposed location. “It is kind of weird when you see people piously get up and talk about the kids and there are all those bars in Cotati,” she said.
Senior Planner Marsha Sue Lustig said the proposed location just did not fit within the guidelines of the ordinance. Problems included lack of parking (there are only three spaces belonging to the building) and proximity to a smoke shop. The ordinance stipulated a dispensary not be closer than 500 feet to a smoke shop and the proposed location to closer than that to one on Old Redwood Highway.
“It is not an easy site to use,” said Lustig. On top of that many landlords are hesitant to lease or rent to this particular use,” she added that anyone hoping to open a dispensary in Cotati may just have to wait for an appropriate location to become available.
Frank owns a dispensary on Santa Rosa Ave. called Organicann. Her proposed dispensary would be a new business unrelated to Organicann. She was proposing to purchase the property in question for use as a dispensary.
A city council public hearing on the permit application was originally scheduled for May 14 but was changed to April 23 after Gygax questioned why it was necessary to wait for long for what she said will be a “ceremonial no” vote by the council. She added that her client is just looking to get the process over with at this point, because the time to recoup a deposit paid for property at 150 E. Cotati Ave. to operate a dispensary is running out.
Gygax said a big reason for the denial was the recommendation by Lustig. One of Lustig’s projects if the city’s Downtown Specific Plan. “If you don’t pass her vision process,” said Gygax, you won’t get a permit alluding to a dispensary not “fitting into the downtown plan,”
Lustig said this has nothing to do with the DSP. “We have never discussed that,” she said, adding that the location falls outside, albeit only slightly, the DSP area
Though she feels the city has mishandled her client’s permit, she doesn’t think a lawsuit will be filed. But she may file for a refund of permit application fees due in part to the unanticipated length of the process.
Lustig said this in only a bump in the road, not a denial to future dispensaries which may apply later. “We assume that if this application is not successful that other applicants will eventually come forward because we know that there are groups that continue to monitor the area for a potential site.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
