Exhumed from the Rohnert Park archives is an original 1985-typed story by Jud Snyder, longest-term newspaper columnist in the tri-city area. It reads as follows:
Back in the not-so-distant past when I was toiling away for Paul Golis and the long-gone Rohnert Park News, there was a fuss about Sonoma State College’s Founders Tree. It was planted when the college first began in a collection of two-story wooden buildings on College View Drive, a site now occupied by Wild Berry condominiums
The college had long since moved to its site on East Cotati Avenue, but the Founders Tree, a sturdy evergreen now about 25 feet tall, remained behind.
Golis started a campaign to get the tree moved to the new campus. We wrote columns of prose about the necessity to do this and took pictures of the evergreen to show it to its best advantage. But tree experts doubted the tree could be moved: it was just too big, and the costs would be prohibitive for such an iffy arboreal future. The campaign died, the tree was chain sawed down and no doubt wound up in someone’s firewood supply stack.
Now in 1985 the tree would probably not be as dominant in appearance as it was on College View. It would be just another fir tree on a tree-laden campus and would require a bronze plaque to differentiate it from the others.
And now in 1985 the Sonoma State University is celebrating another anniversary and the saga of the Founders Tree really pales into insignificance. I am sure the campus is a storehouse of souvenirs and documents from the early days on College View. Maybe in a dusty corner of a storeroom there is a section of trunk or shred of bard from the Founders Tree, bearing a label yellowed with age.
And some one will be asking, “Why are we saving this?”
It is most appropriate that Sonoma State U is celebrating its 25th year the same weekend Rohnert Park is marking its 23rd birthday. It took courage for the newly formed state college to put down roots in a city still two years away from incorporation and it was gracious of the community to find room for the collection of faculty and students led by the college’s first president, Dr. Ambrose Nichols.
Under the 99-year agreement, Rohnert Park may annex the university site into its borders, but no other city can. Currently, SSU lays on a 200-acre site west of Petaluma Hill Rd. that was formerly the Benson Ranch. There are no plans to annex but a strong thread exists between the city and the campus.
The Rohnert Park News still had hope for saving the tree in 1974 stating:
“Does Cal State Sonoma have a Founders’ Tree? Why sure say college officials including recently retired President Thomas McGrath. It is a 15-foot blue spruce tree now solidly in place in the quadrangle of the former campus on College View Drive.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
