The Cotati Historical Museum is in Cotati City Hall and is open by appointment only currently. Interested parties can learn more at chsinfo@sonic.net.
They hope to be open more often as more volunteers become available to host the museum.
The Penngrove Power and Implement Museum at 200 Phillips Dr. in Penngrove is open the first Saturday of each month and by appointment most of the year. They held a fantastic Power Up in July and are grateful for the many volunteers who worked in either the garden or barn or machine shop to prepare for and manage the event.
What is Power Up? Contrary to most historic museums where static artifacts remain enclosed in glass, a Power Up brings historic machinery to life. Patrons can see, hear, and even smell the equipment in operation. And for a real treat, they can ride on a restored Leslie Salt Train which takes them around the hill and affords the most beautiful scenery in Sonoma County.
Contact Steve or Nancy Phillips for more information at 707-795-4849.
The Rohnert Park Historical Society has temporary archival digs at the generosity of the city hall, 120 Avram Dr. they are packing in preparation for one last move. Sonoma Mountain Village has offered space for a historical museum on their new site at Bodway and Camino Colegio.
The museum is not currently open for viewing but those interested can see results of their work with the Cultural Arts Commission on the second floor of city hall.
Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.
